Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has sold over 20 million units worldwide

Nintendo announced in its most recent financial report that sales of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has sold 20.61 million units.

The figure was reached within six weeks of release. Previously, Nintendo announced Scarlet and Violet was the fastest-selling console title in company history, as it moved 10 million copies globally in 72 hours. It is also the fastest-selling Pokemon game of all time.

For the nine months ending Jauary 31, 2023, other new titles released during the period also sold millions of units.

Splatoon 3 has sold 10.13 million units since September 9, 2022, and Nintendo Switch Sports sold 8.61 million units by April 2022.

In addition, other titles released through the end of the previous fiscal year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 6.66 million units for cumulative sales of 52 million units, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold 3.47 million units for cumulative sales of 6.12 million units.

As a result, the total number of million-seller titles during this period was 27, including titles from other software publishers.