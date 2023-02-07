If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MILLION SELLERS

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has sold over 20 million units worldwide

Splatoon 3 is also selling rather well.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Nintendo announced in its most recent financial report that sales of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has sold 20.61 million units.

The figure was reached within six weeks of release. Previously, Nintendo announced Scarlet and Violet was the fastest-selling console title in company history, as it moved 10 million copies globally in 72 hours. It is also the fastest-selling Pokemon game of all time.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Kelsey's 2022 GOTY

For the nine months ending Jauary 31, 2023, other new titles released during the period also sold millions of units.

Splatoon 3 has sold 10.13 million units since September 9, 2022, and Nintendo Switch Sports sold 8.61 million units by April 2022.

In addition, other titles released through the end of the previous fiscal year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 6.66 million units for cumulative sales of 52 million units, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold 3.47 million units for cumulative sales of 6.12 million units.

As a result, the total number of million-seller titles during this period was 27, including titles from other software publishers.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch