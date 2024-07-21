Splatoon 3's Splatfests are seemingly coming to an end, but at least some incredibly fresh amiibo are on the way

You might want to get ready to say goodbye to Splatoon 3's Splatfests, as a big "Grand Festival" is on the way, and it certainly seems like things are wrapping up.

Nintendo announced earlier this week that to celebrate two years of Splatoon 3, it's holding a "Grand Festival" with "72 hours of festivities." Described as "the biggest Splatfest ever" the event kicks off on September 13, and it sure does seem like it'll be the game's last ever Splatfest. For one, Splatoon 2 only received two years worth of consistent Splatfests, and with it being two years since Splatoon 3, and the grandeur nature of this one, you best prepare yourselves for the idea that there won't be any more. The event will run until September 16, and will feature a new hub area.

So what's the theme for this one? Past, Present, and Future of course, the Past team representing Splatoon OGs Callie and Marie, Present representing Pearl and Marina, and Future representing Deep Cut's Frye, Shiver, and Big Man. Yeah, with a theme like that, I'm not exactly sure there's even a Splatfest theme you could appropriately follow it up with. Alongside this Splatfest, a couple of new amiibo sets are on the way too, which you can check out below.

Two new #amiibo sets launch on September 5th to commemorate #Splatoon3's #GrandFestival!



👉 Side Order Set (Pearl & Marina)

👉 Alterna Set (Callie & Marie)



The first is the Alterna Set of Callie and Marie, of the two characters in their outfits from Splatoon 3's story mode, and the second is the Side Order Set of Pearl and Marina in their outfits from the game's DLC Side Order. These are both due to be released on September 5 ahead of the Grand Festival to commemorate it. Like all amiibo, you might want to get on that pre-order, as they often sell out and restocks aren't always all that common.

Splatoon 3 was first released in 2022, and Alex gave it 4/5 stars in his review, saying "Splatoon 3 is hands-down the best Splatoon game – I just wish it was a little more new-feeling."