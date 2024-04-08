Attention, trainers: The Pokemon World Championship dates have been set for this summer

If you love watching the best Pokemon trainers around the world duking it out, you'll be happy to hear the dates for the World Championships have been confirmed.

Last year, The Pokemon Company revealed that the 2024 Pokemon World Championships would be held in Honolulu, Hawai'i for the first time. The Pokemon Europe International Championships took place over the weekend, and following the event the official Play Pokemon Twitter account confirmed that Pokemon Worlds will take place on August 16-18 at the Hawai'i Convention Center. Of course, you will have had to have been competing so far at various other tournaments to make it to Worlds, but you can attend the tournament as a guest in any case.

Join us for our biggest competitive event of the season! The 2024 #PokemonWorlds in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi will be held on August 16 - 18 🌺



Stay tuned for more info ➡ https://t.co/5vEGQb1cag pic.twitter.com/z6jpK1PTOt — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 7, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The announcement of Pokemon Worlds being held in Honolulu came at a difficult time last year, as Hawai'i was being heavily impacted by wildfires all across the state. In response, The Pokemon Company donated $200,000 dollars to support relief efforts at the time. It's important to note that many native Hawaiians are critical of the amount of tourism the state receives, calling visitors to at minimum to respect both the people that live there and the local wildlife more than they currently do, with some even saying that tourists should stop visiting altogether. If you are considering visiting Hawai'i for Pokemon Worlds, keep that in your mind when weighing up whether you should go or not.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Back in February, Game Freak announced the latest Pokemon title that they're working on, a new entry in the much more recent Legends series, Pokemon Legends Z-A. This one will actually be set in Kalos, the region from Pokemon X and Y, and it's looking like it will be set slightly in the future, as opposed to Legends Arceus which was set in the past. There's no release date for it just yet, though, so we'll have to wait for whenever The Pokemon Company decides to host another Pokemon Presents.