Bad news, Palworld has infiltrated one of Pokemon’s longtime strongholds: weird, unofficial halloween costumes

Look, since Palworld took off, you’ve probably assumed that its creatures would soon soon spawn slightly weird looking merch that may, but probably doesn’t, have the actual blessing of the game’s creators, just as Pokemon’s gang of critters has done for years now. Sorry, but I think you need to actually see some of them.

The Palworld/Pokemon discourse has thankfully died down a bit since its mid-January heyday, mainly thanks to all the Xbox chatter and now it’s just kind of one of the games people are playing. No matter whether you’re busy breeding 2000 Relaxauri or, I don’t know, doing something a bit less out there, thanks to the power of the internet, there’s a slightly unnerving real life costume out there for you.

We’re going to start off with the group of outfits that kicked off my journey into the Palworld costumeverse, which were spotted by someone on the game’s subreddit who just happened to be served an advert from Chinese retailer AliExpress. Hey, it’s a Grizzbolt, a Cattiva, a Depresso, and an Incineram, all rendered via quite tight-looking and human-sized morph suits.

It’s a bit like those Pokemon onesies you can get, except you’ll end up looking a bit more like a Power Ranger thanks to the disturbing lack of any chunkiness that might help up the cute factor just enough to make up for the fact that the Incineram one’s face will make you look like you’re either yelling in pain or thinking about eating someone. That’s to say nothing about how weirdly small the Grizzbolt’s head is in comparison to its inspiration.

I’m not quite sure if this costume set I’ve found on Ebay is just the same thing on a different website, but the pictures it offers really drive home just how strange it looks to give these Pals human hands - with the answer being almost as unnerving as giving Sonic human-style feet.

I also found this similar Grizzbolt costume being sold by what I assume to be a company of some kind called Dongguanshirihuanbaodianzishangwuyouxiangongsi - which also has this wonderfully creepy 3D printed tiger jumpsuit on offer. Why’s it got a six-pack, you ask? I have no idea, and I don’t particularly want to find out.

Sadly, the notorious Wish.com clearly needs to catch up when it comes to weird Palloween (yes, I came up with that term just now) costumes, though it does have a Palworld bedspread that’ll be a hit with anyone who likes seeing the same image three times in quick succession whenever they settle down for the night.

Finally, here’s a Palworld trainer costume listing that looks to only include in-game screenshots of a trainer to illustrate it, rather than, you know, shots of a costume that actually exists in real life. I’d argue none of these quite top rocking up to a party dressed as a huge Pokeball, but they’re definitely chuckle-worthy.

Just to make it clear, to my knowledge, despite a late January tease of a Palworld card game by Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe, there still isn’t any official Palworld merch on offer yet as of writing.

Regardless of whether you’re planning on dressing as a Grizzbolt Power Ranger for Palloween, make sure to check out our array of guides to everything from getting plenty of eggs to finding legendary Pals.