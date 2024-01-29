After a stratospheric launch, Palworld now boasts millions of dedicated players and a peak player count that finally knocked Counter-Strike 2 from Steam’s top perch. This monster-collecting meets survival-crafting game is almost endlessly interesting, letting you arm your Pals with guns as you battle and build your way through the Palpagos Islands.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

However, if you’re hoping to discover new species of Pal via breeding, or just want to cook up something nice for your Pals, you need to get your hands on some Eggs. These are not the Eggs you find in the overworld and hatch new Pals from, but are instead the edible type of Egg that you’d use for baking cakes and so forth. If you're about to crack under the pressure of finding the right ingredients, here’s how to get Eggs in Palworld.

How to get Eggs in Palworld

To get Eggs in Palworld, you need to seek out Chikipi. They can drop Eggs when defeated or captured, and can also be set to produce Eggs at your base.

Here's where you'll be able to find Chikipi; on Marsh Island and near Palworld's starting area. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Fortunately for you, Chikipi are a low-level Neutral-type Pal that you can find with ease in Palworld’s starting area, Plateau of Beginnings. A short walk north and you’ll find Chikipi in abundance. They can also be found across the Palpagos Islands, but this is the easiest place to go about farming or catching them.

To get a good supply of Eggs, you can farm Chikipi and collect their associated resources - Chikipi Poultry and Eggs - once they’ve been killed. If you want a more reliable source of Eggs, however, we recommend catching a couple of Chikipi and putting them to work at your base.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Once the Chikipi have been put to work, you’ll want to pick them up and throw them at your Ranch to assign them to the Ranching task. Once the Chikipi are doing this, they’ll regularly produce Eggs at the Ranch for you to collect. This saves you constantly going and farming Pals, and will net you a constant source of Eggs to bake with when needed.

Eggs are used in recipes such as Omelets, Fried Chikipi, and most importantly, Cakes. Cakes are a necessary requirement for breeding your Pals, so you’ll no doubt want to keep a hold of some Eggs for baking these.

For more on Palworld, take a look at how to get plenty of Ancient Civilisation Parts, as well as what to use your Ancient Technology Points for. While you’re at it, make sure you’re keeping an eye on the Sanity levels of your working Pals, too.