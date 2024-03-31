Palworld, the game known for being Pokemon with guns, is doing the very original joke of pretending to make a dating sim for April Fool's Day

As if Palworld could be any less original, Pocketpair has released a trailer for a dating sim based on the Pokemon with guns game.

Palworld is, to be blunt, one of the most unoriginal games ever made. We all know this! There's nothing unique about it, right down to some of its Pal's designs. So, it shouldn't really be a surprise that ahead of April Fool's Day Pocketpair has released a trailer showing off a fake Palworld dating sim where you can literally date some of the game's Pals. At first glance it really looks like an actual game, with all of the character art and polished-looking AI, but it is just a joke, and an overdone one at that. Maybe if you're 14 and you've never seen a dating sim outside of Doki Doki Literature Club or Hatoful Boyfriend you'll find it funny, but I don't exactly hold teenagers as the pinnacle of taste makers.

What is real is that there's an update on the way, but it isn't clear if any jokes about an entire genre of games that don't actually revolve around just dating for you to be exasperated at will be in said update or not. There's actually no indication at all as to what this update might include, or when it will arrive other than "soon" so you'll just have to wait for that one.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A couple of weeks ago, Pocketpair did reveal the first Raid Battle that will be coming to the game, which features what is ostensibly goth Gardevoir, in an update that again is meant to be coming soon, so presumably this is part of the same update. Basically, it's sounding like whenever this update drops, it will be filled with definitely original and unique content you definitely haven't seen anywhere else before.