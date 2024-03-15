Palworld's getting its first raid, and as we all expected, it's about a magic evil goth girl who can fly

You. Yes, you. You know, Palworld, that thing everyone couldn’t stop talking about before they couldn’t stop talking about Helldivers 2? Well, it’s now set to receive its first raid battle update, and naturally, you’re gonna be tasked with defeating (checks notes) an evil lady who probably shops at Hot Topic.

Yes, Pocketpair’s setting the bar high early, by forcing you to face your fear of people who’re probably into tarot and crystal collecting. I know, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is very good and has done a lot to make the actual folks who inspire this kinda mean-spirited stereotype feel a lot less scary, but you and your Pals are probably still in for a tough time.

As detailed in a nice tweet from the official Palworld account, Bellanoir is the name of the new Pal who’ll be at the centre of the raid. She’s decided to lay siege to the Palpagos Islands - which is a bit rude if we’re being honest - and apparently “only the most skilled Pal Tamers stand a chance against her”. So, that’s you then. A solid setup for a raid.

Now, I’ve got to tell some people off. It’s the gang of idiots in the trailer for the raid, which you can watch below. It seems very much like it’s the fault of these doughnuts that we’ve even having to face Bellanoir, given that they seem to have managed to summon her by putting a crystal - told you didn’t I - onto a weird pedestal thingy.

Look, all I’m saying is that if your actions end up leading to a huge fiery meteor shower and a flying lady doing a little spin that makes your Lamball need a change of underwear, you probably should have thought them through a bit more. Seriously though, in terms of what to expect challenge-wise from Bellanoir, she looks like she’s got some fire magic at her disposal, so probably best to set your Pal factories away assembling as many extinguishers as possible.

How long have you got to make them? Well, all we know at present is that the raid is “coming soon”, so who knows.

If this'll be the first time you're jumping back into Palworld for a while, make sure to check out our array of guides to everything from getting plenty of eggs to finding legendary Pals, as a nice refresher.