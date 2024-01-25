Palworld has a diverse Paldeck brimming with over 100 different Pals for you to capture, put to work or fight alongside. And, of course, this monster-collecting meets survival-crafting game has a handful of Legendary Pals for you to seek out and add to your collection too.

It comes as no surprise that these Legendary Pals will require you to go on quite the journey to find, and you will also need a tough party of Pals if you want to be in with a chance of capturing or beating them. To give you a helping hand catching all the Pals in Palpagos Islands, here’s where to find all Legendary Pals in Palworld.

Where to find all Legendary Pals in Palworld

In Palworld, there are four Legendary Pals for players to collect: Necromus, Paladius, Jetragon, and Frostallion. But be warned, they're all level 50 when you find them.

But outside of their high level, what makes Legendary Pals so desirable in Palworld is their Legend Passive Skill. This skill alone will allow the Pal to deal additional attack damage while also having higher defense stats and movement speed. Considering these Legendary Pals are also mounts as well as capable fighters, you will definitely want to add them to your roster.

Jetragon

Jetragon is a Dragon-type Legendary Pal that can be found at the westernmost point of the map, within the Volcano region. As such, you’ll want to venture to this area with some armour equipped that can protect you from the heat.

If you manage to capture one, they make an amazing flying mount.

Here's where you'll find Jetragon. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Frostallion

Frostallion is an Ice-type Legendary Pal that can be found west of the PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower atop the Astral Mountain. Again, with this being in a snowy biome, you’ll want some armour to protect you from the cold before venturing over to this Pal.

Frostallion can also be used as a flying mount, and will turn your attacks into Ice-type attacks while mounted.

Here's where you'll find Frostallion. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Paladius

Paladius is a Neutral-type Legendary Pal that is found in one of the northernmost points of the map. Situated in a dusty biome, you’ll want to have suitable armor to keep you protected from the heat while travelling here.

You’ll want an especially strong Pal Party here, as you’ll be fighting Paladius alongside another Legendary Pal…

Here's where you'll find both Paladius and Necromus. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Necromus

Necromus is a Dark-type Legendary Pal that is found in the exact same location as Paladius. You’ll be fighting them alongside Paladius, so you’ll want to prepare for a tough battle against multiple Level 50 Legendary Pals at the same time.

Once caught, you can ride both Paladius and Necromus once you have the correct Pal Gear unlocked and crafted.

How to catch Legendary Pals in Palworld

When it comes to Palworld’s bosses, you can typically expect to be able to capture that Pal once per day.

For example, when you capture the boss version of Anubis, they will not respawn until the following morning. Then, you can catch them again. You can obviously acquire standard versions of Anubis by other means, but the boss version is only available once per day.

The same applies to catching Legendary Pals, except there’ll often be multiple of the Pal in the area you’re looking for them in. This means that while you’re typically only be able to catch the boss version of a Pal once per day, you will be able to catch more than one of each Legendary Pal at a time if you’re up to the task!

Once they’re defeated or captured, the Legendary Pals will spawn again the following day.

You can even try breeding your Legendary Pals for more of the species, or new species of Pal altogether.

On top of that, you’ll need a Legendary Sphere to catch Legendary Pals. Lower-tier Spheres will have relatively little luck when it comes to catching these highly sought after Pals.

For more on Palworld, take a look at how to farm Sulfur and Pure Quartz while venturing around the different biomes on the hunt for Pals. You’re going to need these resources!