Palworld Mount: How to ride Pals

Palworld has finally dropped on Steam and Xbox Game Pass, allowing you to collect monsters to your heart's content and create your own gun-manufacturing workshop using them. It’s a little wacky, and definitely not for the faint of heart, but there’s certainly something amusing about watching Pals wield guns and fight tough battles.

Some Pals have more use than simply being workers at your base or fighters in your party, though. As you explore the archipelago of islands at your fingertips, you will find that you can ride some Pals, roaming around on their backs or flying up high into the sky. On that note, here’s how to get a mount in Palworld.

How to get a mount in Palworld

Fortunately, getting your hands on a mount in Palworld is easy. There are multiple Pals that are available to ride, and it’s mainly a matter of catching them and building their associated saddle so you can ride them.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

First things first, however, you’ll need a Pal Gear Workbench, which unlocks at Level 6 of the Technology Tree. You’ll then need 30x Wood, 2x Cloth, and 20x Paldium Fragments to craft it.

Once that has been crafted and placed in your base, any Pal Gear you unlock in the Technology Tree (for example, Rushoar’s Saddle or Foxparks’s Harness) can then be crafted at the Pal Gear Workbench.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

If you have a scroll through your Technology Tree, you’ll see multiple saddles that can be unlocked and crafted. Any Pal that has a Saddle available is a mount that you can use. Pals that can be ridden as standard mounts that we’ve found far are as follows:

Rushoar

Melpaca

Direhowl

Eikthyrdeer

Dinossom

To mount your Pal, summon them using ‘E’ on PC. You will then be able to press ‘F’ to mount them, and off you go! Each Pal will also have attacks that they can use while you’re mounting them, and our favourite ones to use so far have been Direhowl and Eikthyrdeer.

How to get a flying mount in Palworld

Some mounts in Palworld are also capable of flying. You can use these in the same way that you would any other mount. Simply capture the Pal, unlock and craft their associated saddle via the Technology Tree and Pal Gear Workbench, and you’re good to go.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

We’ve only found one flying mount so far, and that’s Nitewing, who’s saddle is unlocked at Level 15 of the Technology Tree. We’ll update this page when we discover more mounts in Palworld!

For more on Palworld, check out our Pal type-chart so you know who’s best to bring into battle with you. While you’re at it, don’t forget to be repairing your tools when needed, and how to restore the Sanity levels of your Pals.