Palworld has blasted onto both Steam and Xbox Game Pass, boasting a blend between monster-collecting and survival-crafting. As you capture Pals and set them to work across your base, or take them into battle with you, you will want to make sure you’re looking after them as best as you can.

This means not only resting your Pals and feeding them plenty of snacks, but ensuring that their Sanity levels remain in tip-top condition too. To give you a helping hand getting started across the Palpagos Islands, here’s how to restore Pal Sanity in Palworld.

How to restore Pal Sanity in Palworld

In Palworld, there are a few systems you’ll need to get to grips with, and one of them is the Sanity system. Your captured Pals will have Sanity levels that will decrease as they’re put to work on your base, and for them to remain happy and well, you’ll want to keep an eye on these and ensure that nobody is being overworked.

Pals who have low Sanity levels will begin to slack off from work, or even become unwell or injured as a result of it, and considering we’re slowly working these creatures to their deaths as is, we don’t want to exacerbate things.

To keep the Sanity levels of your Pals in check, you’ll want to ensure that every Pal you have put to work has their own bed in your base. Additionally, you’ll want to make sure that there are Feed Boxes easily available and full of food so that your Pals can feed themselves when needed.

Pals will rest in the Hot Springs when they need to boost their Sanity levels. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

To help maintain the Sanity levels of your Pals even further, you can also build some Hot Springs for them to go and relax in. Hot Springs are unlocked at Level 9 of the Technology Tree, and require the following resources to craft:

30x Wood

15x Stone

10x Pal Fluids

10x Paldium Fragment

Whenever your Pals are feeling tired or low, they’ll then be able to take themselves off to the Hot Springs to restore their Sanity. You can also pick them up and assign them to the Hot Springs if they, for some reason, refuse to stop working.

Later in the Technology Tree, at Level 24, you can also craft Fluffy Pal Beds. These beds will help rest and restore the Sanity of your Pals better than your typical Straw ones, so they’re worth building. The recipe for these is as follows:

10x Cloth

5x Nail

30x Wood

10x Fiber

Provided there’s a place to sleep, food available to eat, and somewhere for your Pals to unwind, they should be pretty good at maintaining their own Sanity levels. That said, there’s always one or two that aren’t very great at managing their own time, so you may need to launch a few Pals into the Hot Springs by force.

For more on Palworld, take a look at our Pal type-chart so you have an idea of who to take into battle with you, and be sure to keep on top of repairing your tools and structures.