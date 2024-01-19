If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get Pal Fluids in Palworld

Looking for some Pal Fluids? Look no further.

A character in Palworld holds a Pal Sphere out
Image credit: Pocketpair
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Palworld answers the age-old question of ‘what if Pokemon, but with guns?’ and it definitely makes for some amusing in-game encounters as a result. Yet, while you capture endless Pals and put them to work, you’ll also have to do a little work yourself when it comes to collecting resources and building up your base.

One such resource that players will need to get their hands on in Palworld is Pal Fluids. They don’t sound the most appealing, but they’re a requirement for a few recipes. So, to give you a helping hand getting started in Palworld, here’s how to get Pal Fluids in Palworld, and what they’re used for.

How to get Pal Fluids in Palworld

Pal Fluids are, you guessed it, fluids taken from a Pal. You can acquire Pal Fluids by killing and capturing Water-type Pals across the world.

We farmed most of ours on the starting island, near Rayne’s Syndicate Tower and by the water. Here, we were able to farm plenty of Pengullets, who will drop one Pal Fluid at a time when killed.

A map of the Palpagos Islands in Palworld with the locations of Pengullet and Fuack labelled
Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

East of the starting area is Marsh Island, which is where we built our base. You can also find Water-type, Fuack, here, and farm them for Pal Fluids.

What are Pal Fluids used for in Palworld

Pal Fluids are a resource in Palworld that is used for crafting.

If you’re looking to upgrade your Palbox, one of your later requirements will be that you build a Hot Springs for your Pals to relax in after a hard day of work. This structure will help restore their Sanity levels, ensuring that they don’t slack off or get sick.

The player faces a Hot Springs, a structure for restoring Pals' Sanity levels in Palworld
Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

For more on Palworld, take a look at how to repair your tools, and our Pal-type chart so you know who to take into your next boss fight with you.

