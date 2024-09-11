Keen to play Palworld on PS5? A Tokyo Game Show listing looks like it could be the latest hint at a port

A PS5 port of Palworld - that hit from earlier this year that got everyone realky into or really angry about the idsrea of Pokemon with guns for a hot minute - has been the subject of speculation for a good while now. The latyest potential hint that it could actually be coming? A listing for this year's Tokyo Game Show.

The latest potential hint at Palworld hitting PlayStation is a listing on the Japanese Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA)'s record of games scheduled to show up at 2024's Tokyo Game Show, which is set to kick off on September 26.

As spotted by Gematsu, on page 30 of this 34 page document there's a listing for Palworld which has a dot in the box indicating PlayStation 5 as one of the platforms it's available on, alongside its established homes of Xbox Series X/S and Steam.

Palworld is coming to PS5, according to the list of games at Tokyo Game Show 2024 released by the CESA today (also should be noted that this list is never by any means definitive): https://t.co/X0XnPvu7fa pic.twitter.com/PuYYu9y1fb — Gematsu (@gematsu) September 11, 2024

Now, it's important not to get your hopes up too much as Gematusu's noted that this yearly list is "never by any means definitive", and therefore not a slam dunk way of telling for sure that a PS5 port is actually on the way from PocketPair. It could just be error, or it could potentially suggest TGS as the place such a thing could be announced, we'll just have to wait and see.

Here's hoping that if it is a thing, we might finally also get the Lamball rap album that PocketPair's announcement that it was teaming up with Sony Music Entertainment for merch purposes left me and absolutely no one else on Earth hoping for.

One thing we do know is that the studio has said it isn't planning to parlay the game's success into a huge jump to triple-a style development scale ASAP, instead preffering to see how fair its indie-esque structure and scale can take it.