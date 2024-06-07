It has just been announced at Summer Game Fest 2024 that Palworld is getting a massive update with a lot of new content.

Named the Sakurajima Update, this new island will be a massive new location for you to play through and – perhaps expectedly – it'll have a lot of new Pals for you to battle, collect, recruit, and, uhh, exploit. We're still parsing what we saw in the trailer, but it looks like we can expect new buildings, new level caps, new subspecies, a new raid, a new faction and boss. Lots to sink your proverbial teeth into, then.

This is set to come in an upcoming update which will go live on June 27.

You can check out this reveal trailer yourself when we get it embedded in this page.

Palworld, created by Pocket Pair, launched as a triumphant success on Steam Early Access at the start of this year, capturing the hearts and horrid minds of folks all over the world. It made more money than the team knew what to do with, and while it may have lost that initial horde of players, it's still relatively popular for those who like its brand of tongue-in-cheek monster collecting.

Are you keen to check out this new update? Let us know below!