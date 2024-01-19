Palworld has blasted into Early Access and will join Xbox Game Pass as well as being available on Steam. It’s pretty good fun, if you’ve always dreamed of giving Pokemon some guns to wield during a particularly tough battle, that is. However, Palworld not only answers the question ‘what if Pokemon, but dark and edgy?’, but also gives you tons of new and familiar ways to interact with amazing creatures.

If you want to make it off your starting island with your Pals intact, you will need to memorize the Palworld weaknesses chart, so you can prepare yourself for the battles to come knowing where your strengths and weaknesses lie.

We’ve put together this Palworld type chart below for you to peruse and refer to before throwing yourself into a battle. Using this, you will be able to make sure you’re bringing the strongest possible Pals into a fight with you.

Like many monster-taming RPGs, the elemental weaknesses, resistances and super-effective damage boosts your Pals receive in battle can make the difference between success and failure - so it pays to stay informed!

Palworld type chart: all Pal strengths and weaknesses

Much like other monster-collecting games, Pals in Palworld have their own strengths and weaknesses in battle depending on their elemental typing.

Element Strong VS. Weak VS. Dragon Dark Ice Dark Neutral Dragon Electric Water Ground Fire Grass Water Grass Ground Fire Ground Electric Grass Ice Dragon Fire Water Fire Electric Neutral N/A Dark

On top of their element, Pals have plenty of other strengths and weaknesses depending on their personal traits. Pay attention to these vital skills when determining who to take into battle and who to leave to work at the base for you.

For example, a Pal with the Mine Foreman trait is better left working on your base than being brought into battle. But one with the Ferocious trait will be, well, ferocious in battle. Choose your Pals wisely, and don’t forget that there’s more to consider than just their elemental typing.