Palworld Paldeck: All Pals we've found so far

Palworld has finally arrived on Steam and Xbox Game Pass, bringing with it a full Paldeck of monsters to collect and train. It's kind of like a blend of Pokemon and Ark: Survival Evolved, where you not only capture Pals as you strive to complete the Paldeck, but build your very own self-sustaining Pal-powered empire at the same time.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There's definitely something charming about the amount of things you can do using your Pals in Palworld, and the more Pals you discover, the better. You will find many of them possess unique Partner Skills and abilities that will help you out with combat, farming, and just about everything you can imagine. So without further ado, here's all Palworld Pals to look out for as you complete your Paldeck, including B-type Pals.

Paldeck: All Palworld Pals

Paldeck No. Name Element Partner Skill 1 Lamball Neutral Fluffy Shield 2 Cattiva Neutral Cat Helper 3 Chikipi Neutral Egg Layer 4 Lifmunk Grass Lifmunk Recoil 5 Foxparks Fire Huggy Fire 6 Fuack Water Surfing Slam 7 Sparkit Electric Static Electricity 8 Tanzee Grass Cheery Rifle 9 Rooby Fire Tiny Spark 10 Pengullet Water/Ice Pengullet Cannon 11 Penking Water/Ice Brave Sailor 12 Jolthog Electric Jolt Bomb 13 Gumoss Grass/Ground Logging Assistance 14 Vixy Neutral Dig Here! 15 Hoocrates Dark Dark Knowledge 16 Teafant Water Soothing Shower 17 Depresso Dark Caffeine Inoculation 18 Cremis Neutral Fluffy Wool 19 Daedream Dark Dream Chaser 20 Rushoar Ground Hard Head 21 Nox Dark Kuudere 22 Fuddler Ground Ore Detector 23 Killamari Water Fried Squid 24 Mau Dark Gold Digger 25 Celaray Water Zephyr Glider 26 Direhowl Neutral Direhowl Rider 27 Tocotoco Neutral Eggbomb Launcher 28 Flopie Grass Helper Bunny 29 Mozzarina Neutral Milk Maker 30 Bristla Grass Princess Gaze 31 Gobfin Water Angry Shark 32 Hangyu Ground Flying Trapeze 33 Mossanda Grass Grenadier Panda 34 Woolipop Neutral Candy Pop 35 Caprity Grass Berry Picker 36 Melpaca Neutral Pacapaca Wool 37 Eikthyrdeer Neutral Guardian of the Forest 38 Nitewing Neutral Travel Companion 39 Ribbunny Neutral Skilled Fingers 40 Icineram Fire/Dark Flameclaw Hunter 41 Cinnamoth Grass Mysterious Scales 42 Arsox Fire Warm Body 43 Dumud Ground Soil Improver 44 Cawgnito Dark Telepeck 45 Leezpunk Dark Sixth Sense 46 Loupmoon Dark Claws Glistening in the Dark 47 Galeclaw Neutral Galeclaw Rider 48 Robinquill Grass Hawk Eye 49 Gorirat Neutral Full-power Gorilla Mode 50 Beegarde Grass Worker Bee 51 Elizabee Grass Queen Bee Command 52 Grintale Neutral Plump Body 53 Swee Ice Fluffy 54 Sweepa Ice King of Fluff 55 Chillet Ice/Dragon Wriggling Weasel 56 Univolt Electric Swift Deity 57 Foxcicle Ice Aurora Guide 58 Pyrin Fire Red Hare 59 Reindrix Ice Cool Body 60 Rayhound Electric Jumping Force 61 Kitsun Fire Clear Mind 62 Dazzi Electric Lady of Lightning 63 Lunaris Neutral Antigravity 64 Dinossom Grass/Dragon Fragrant Dragon 65 Surfent Water Swift Swimmer 66 Maraith Dark Messenger of Death 67 Digtoise Ground Drill Crusher 68 Tombat Dark Ultrasonic Sensor 69 Lovander Neutral Heart Drain 70 Flambelle Fire Magma Tears 71 Vanwyrm Fire/Dark Aerial Maurader 72 Bushi Fire Brandish Blade 73 Beakon Electric Thunderous 74 Ragnahawk Fire Flame Wing 75 Katress Dark Grimoire Collector 76 Wixen Fire Lord Fox 77 Verdash Grass Grassland Speedster 78 Vaelet Grass Purification of Gaia 79 Sibelyx Ice Silk Maker 80 Elphidran Dragon Amicable Holy Dragon 81 Kelpsea Water Aqua Spout 82 Azurobe Water/Dragon Waterwing Dance 83 Cryolinx Ice Dragon Hunter 84 Blazehowl Fire Hellflame Lion 85 Relaxaurus Dragon Hungry Missile 86 Broncherry Grass Overaffectionate 87 Petallia Grass Blessing of the Flower Spirit 88 Reptyro Fire/Ground Ore-loving Beast 89 Kingpaca Neutral King of Muscles 90 Mammorest Grass Gaia Crusher 91 Wumpo Ice Guardian of the Snowy Mountain 92 Warsect Grass/Ground Hard Armor 93 Fenglope Neutral Wind and Clouds 94 Felbat Dark Life Steal 95 Quivern Dragon Sky Dragon's Affection 96 Blazamut Fire Magma Kaiser 97 Helzephyr Dark Wings of Death 98 Astegon Dark/Dragon Black Ankylosaur 99 Menasting Ground/Dark Steel Scorpion 100 Anubis Ground Guardian of the Desert 101 Jormuntide Dragon/Water Stormbringer Sea Dragon 102 Suzaku Fire Wings of Fire 103 Grizzbolt Electric Yellow Tank 104 Lyleen Grass Harvest Goddess 105 Faleris Fire Scorching Predator 106 Orserk Electric Ferocious Thunder Dragon 107 Shadowbeak Dark Modified DNA 108 Paladius Neutral Holy Knight of the Firmament 109 Necromus Dark Dark Knight of the Abyss 110 Frostallion Ice Ice Steed 111 Jetragon Dragon Aerial Missile 112 TBC TBC TBC 113 TBC TBC TBC

All B type Palworld Pals

Paldeck No. Name Element Partner Skill 12B Jolthod Cryst Ice Cold Bomb 24B Mau Cryst Ice Gold Digger 31B Gobfin Ignis Fire Angry Shark 32B Hangyu Cryst Ice TBC 33B Mossanda Lux Electric Grenadier Panda 37B Eikthyrdeer Terra Ground Guardian of the Golden Forest 40B Incineram Noct Dark Darkclaw Hunter 45B Leezpunk Ignis Fire Sixth Sense 48B Robinquill Terra Grass/Ground Hawk Eye 58B Pyrin Noct Fire/Dark Black Hare 64B Dinossom Lux Dragon/Electric Thunder Dragon 65B Surfent Terra Ground Sand Swimmer 71B Vanwyrm Cryst Ice/Dark TBC 81B Kelpsea Ignis Fire Lava Spout 84B Blazehowl Noct Fire/Dark Darkflame Lion 85B Relaxaurus Lux Dragon/Electric Missile Party 86B Broncherry Aqua Water/Grass Overaffectionate 88B Ice Reptyro Ice/Ground Ice-loving Beast 89B Ice Kingpaca Ice King of Muscles 90B Mammorest Cryst Ice TBC 91B Wumpo Botan Grass TBC 101B Jormuntide Ignis Dragon/Fire Stormbringer Lava Dragon 102B Suzaku Aqua Water TBC 104B Lyleen Noct Dark Goddess of the Tranquil Light

For more on Palworld, be sure to take a look at the work suitability of your Pals, how to keep their Sanity levels high, and how you can breed them to discover all-new Pals!