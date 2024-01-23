Palworld Paldeck: All Pals we've found so far
Here are all the Pals you can look forward to filling your Paldeck with.
Palworld has finally arrived on Steam and Xbox Game Pass, bringing with it a full Paldeck of monsters to collect and train. It's kind of like a blend of Pokemon and Ark: Survival Evolved, where you not only capture Pals as you strive to complete the Paldeck, but build your very own self-sustaining Pal-powered empire at the same time.
There's definitely something charming about the amount of things you can do using your Pals in Palworld, and the more Pals you discover, the better. You will find many of them possess unique Partner Skills and abilities that will help you out with combat, farming, and just about everything you can imagine. So without further ado, here's all Palworld Pals to look out for as you complete your Paldeck, including B-type Pals.
Paldeck: All Palworld Pals
|Paldeck No.
|Name
|Element
|Partner Skill
|1
|Lamball
|Neutral
|Fluffy Shield
|2
|Cattiva
|Neutral
|Cat Helper
|3
|Chikipi
|Neutral
|Egg Layer
|4
|Lifmunk
|Grass
|Lifmunk Recoil
|5
|Foxparks
|Fire
|Huggy Fire
|6
|Fuack
|Water
|Surfing Slam
|7
|Sparkit
|Electric
|Static Electricity
|8
|Tanzee
|Grass
|Cheery Rifle
|9
|Rooby
|Fire
|Tiny Spark
|10
|Pengullet
|Water/Ice
|Pengullet Cannon
|11
|Penking
|Water/Ice
|Brave Sailor
|12
|Jolthog
|Electric
|Jolt Bomb
|13
|Gumoss
|Grass/Ground
|Logging Assistance
|14
|Vixy
|Neutral
|Dig Here!
|15
|Hoocrates
|Dark
|Dark Knowledge
|16
|Teafant
|Water
|Soothing Shower
|17
|Depresso
|Dark
|Caffeine Inoculation
|18
|Cremis
|Neutral
|Fluffy Wool
|19
|Daedream
|Dark
|Dream Chaser
|20
|Rushoar
|Ground
|Hard Head
|21
|Nox
|Dark
|Kuudere
|22
|Fuddler
|Ground
|Ore Detector
|23
|Killamari
|Water
|Fried Squid
|24
|Mau
|Dark
|Gold Digger
|25
|Celaray
|Water
|Zephyr Glider
|26
|Direhowl
|Neutral
|Direhowl Rider
|27
|Tocotoco
|Neutral
|Eggbomb Launcher
|28
|Flopie
|Grass
|Helper Bunny
|29
|Mozzarina
|Neutral
|Milk Maker
|30
|Bristla
|Grass
|Princess Gaze
|31
|Gobfin
|Water
|Angry Shark
|32
|Hangyu
|Ground
|Flying Trapeze
|33
|Mossanda
|Grass
|Grenadier Panda
|34
|Woolipop
|Neutral
|Candy Pop
|35
|Caprity
|Grass
|Berry Picker
|36
|Melpaca
|Neutral
|Pacapaca Wool
|37
|Eikthyrdeer
|Neutral
|Guardian of the Forest
|38
|Nitewing
|Neutral
|Travel Companion
|39
|Ribbunny
|Neutral
|Skilled Fingers
|40
|Icineram
|Fire/Dark
|Flameclaw Hunter
|41
|Cinnamoth
|Grass
|Mysterious Scales
|42
|Arsox
|Fire
|Warm Body
|43
|Dumud
|Ground
|Soil Improver
|44
|Cawgnito
|Dark
|Telepeck
|45
|Leezpunk
|Dark
|Sixth Sense
|46
|Loupmoon
|Dark
|Claws Glistening in the Dark
|47
|Galeclaw
|Neutral
|Galeclaw Rider
|48
|Robinquill
|Grass
|Hawk Eye
|49
|Gorirat
|Neutral
|Full-power Gorilla Mode
|50
|Beegarde
|Grass
|Worker Bee
|51
|Elizabee
|Grass
|Queen Bee Command
|52
|Grintale
|Neutral
|Plump Body
|53
|Swee
|Ice
|Fluffy
|54
|Sweepa
|Ice
|King of Fluff
|55
|Chillet
|Ice/Dragon
|Wriggling Weasel
|56
|Univolt
|Electric
|Swift Deity
|57
|Foxcicle
|Ice
|Aurora Guide
|58
|Pyrin
|Fire
|Red Hare
|59
|Reindrix
|Ice
|Cool Body
|60
|Rayhound
|Electric
|Jumping Force
|61
|Kitsun
|Fire
|Clear Mind
|62
|Dazzi
|Electric
|Lady of Lightning
|63
|Lunaris
|Neutral
|Antigravity
|64
|Dinossom
|Grass/Dragon
|Fragrant Dragon
|65
|Surfent
|Water
|Swift Swimmer
|66
|Maraith
|Dark
|Messenger of Death
|67
|Digtoise
|Ground
|Drill Crusher
|68
|Tombat
|Dark
|Ultrasonic Sensor
|69
|Lovander
|Neutral
|Heart Drain
|70
|Flambelle
|Fire
|Magma Tears
|71
|Vanwyrm
|Fire/Dark
|Aerial Maurader
|72
|Bushi
|Fire
|Brandish Blade
|73
|Beakon
|Electric
|Thunderous
|74
|Ragnahawk
|Fire
|Flame Wing
|75
|Katress
|Dark
|Grimoire Collector
|76
|Wixen
|Fire
|Lord Fox
|77
|Verdash
|Grass
|Grassland Speedster
|78
|Vaelet
|Grass
|Purification of Gaia
|79
|Sibelyx
|Ice
|Silk Maker
|80
|Elphidran
|Dragon
|Amicable Holy Dragon
|81
|Kelpsea
|Water
|Aqua Spout
|82
|Azurobe
|Water/Dragon
|Waterwing Dance
|83
|Cryolinx
|Ice
|Dragon Hunter
|84
|Blazehowl
|Fire
|Hellflame Lion
|85
|Relaxaurus
|Dragon
|Hungry Missile
|86
|Broncherry
|Grass
|Overaffectionate
|87
|Petallia
|Grass
|Blessing of the Flower Spirit
|88
|Reptyro
|Fire/Ground
|Ore-loving Beast
|89
|Kingpaca
|Neutral
|King of Muscles
|90
|Mammorest
|Grass
|Gaia Crusher
|91
|Wumpo
|Ice
|Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
|92
|Warsect
|Grass/Ground
|Hard Armor
|93
|Fenglope
|Neutral
|Wind and Clouds
|94
|Felbat
|Dark
|Life Steal
|95
|Quivern
|Dragon
|Sky Dragon's Affection
|96
|Blazamut
|Fire
|Magma Kaiser
|97
|Helzephyr
|Dark
|Wings of Death
|98
|Astegon
|Dark/Dragon
|Black Ankylosaur
|99
|Menasting
|Ground/Dark
|Steel Scorpion
|100
|Anubis
|Ground
|Guardian of the Desert
|101
|Jormuntide
|Dragon/Water
|Stormbringer Sea Dragon
|102
|Suzaku
|Fire
|Wings of Fire
|103
|Grizzbolt
|Electric
|Yellow Tank
|104
|Lyleen
|Grass
|Harvest Goddess
|105
|Faleris
|Fire
|Scorching Predator
|106
|Orserk
|Electric
|Ferocious Thunder Dragon
|107
|Shadowbeak
|Dark
|Modified DNA
|108
|Paladius
|Neutral
|Holy Knight of the Firmament
|109
|Necromus
|Dark
|Dark Knight of the Abyss
|110
|Frostallion
|Ice
|Ice Steed
|111
|Jetragon
|Dragon
|Aerial Missile
|112
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|113
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
All B type Palworld Pals
|Paldeck No.
|Name
|Element
|Partner Skill
|12B
|Jolthod Cryst
|Ice
|Cold Bomb
|24B
|Mau Cryst
|Ice
|Gold Digger
|31B
|Gobfin Ignis
|Fire
|Angry Shark
|32B
|Hangyu Cryst
|Ice
|TBC
|33B
|Mossanda Lux
|Electric
|Grenadier Panda
|37B
|Eikthyrdeer Terra
|Ground
|Guardian of the Golden Forest
|40B
|Incineram Noct
|Dark
|Darkclaw Hunter
|45B
|Leezpunk Ignis
|Fire
|Sixth Sense
|48B
|Robinquill Terra
|Grass/Ground
|Hawk Eye
|58B
|Pyrin Noct
|Fire/Dark
|Black Hare
|64B
|Dinossom Lux
|Dragon/Electric
|Thunder Dragon
|65B
|Surfent Terra
|Ground
|Sand Swimmer
|71B
|Vanwyrm Cryst
|Ice/Dark
|TBC
|81B
|Kelpsea Ignis
|Fire
|Lava Spout
|84B
|Blazehowl Noct
|Fire/Dark
|Darkflame Lion
|85B
|Relaxaurus Lux
|Dragon/Electric
|Missile Party
|86B
|Broncherry Aqua
|Water/Grass
|Overaffectionate
|88B
|Ice Reptyro
|Ice/Ground
|Ice-loving Beast
|89B
|Ice Kingpaca
|Ice
|King of Muscles
|90B
|Mammorest Cryst
|Ice
|TBC
|91B
|Wumpo Botan
|Grass
|TBC
|101B
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Dragon/Fire
|Stormbringer Lava Dragon
|102B
|Suzaku Aqua
|Water
|TBC
|104B
|Lyleen Noct
|Dark
|Goddess of the Tranquil Light
