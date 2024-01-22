Palworld Work Suitability Guide: best Pals for your base

Palworld has certainly taken the world by storm, with millions of players flocking to get a taste of its familiar formula where you collect a team of powerful monsters, explore a rich open world and set your Pals to work building your base.

But when it comes to finding the right jobs for the right Pals and setting them to work most effectively, you will need to be clued up on how work suitabilities affect each would-be team member. Across Palworld, deciding which Pals are best for each task that needs completing across your base isn't as straightforward as it first seems. To help you get started building your own Pal empire, here’s our Palworld work suitability guide discussing which Pals are best for your base.

Palworld work suitability guide

In Palworld, there are 12 different types of work suitability, and ideally, you want your Pals to work towards all of them. Though, for certain crafting projects, you may want your Pals to all focus on something specific.

To check the work suitability of a specific Pal, look at their entry in the Paldeck. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Here are all 12 types of work suitability explained.

Kindling: Pals will ignite structures such as furnaces and fires.

Pals will ignite structures such as furnaces and fires. Planting: Pals will plant seeds such as berries or wheat.

Pals will plant seeds such as berries or wheat. Lumbering: Pals will chop wood and gather it for you.

Pals will chop wood and gather it for you. Handiwork: Pals will be able to help crafting structures and items.

Pals will be able to help crafting structures and items. Transporting: Pals will help move items from one place to another.

Pals will help move items from one place to another. Medicine: Pals will help create medicine and other healing items.

Pals will help create medicine and other healing items. Electricity: Pals will be able to generate electricity to help power structures.

Pals will be able to generate electricity to help power structures. Watering: Pals will be able to water Crushers and plantations.

Pals will be able to water Crushers and plantations. Cooling: Pals will be able to keep things like the cooler and fridges cold.

Pals will be able to keep things like the cooler and fridges cold. Mining: Pals will be able to mine for stone and ore.

Pals will be able to mine for stone and ore. Farming: Pals will be able to farm items like eggs and wool.

Pals will be able to farm items like eggs and wool. Gathering: Pals will gather things from the nearby area for you.

Palworld work suitability: best Pals for your base

When it comes to work suitability in Palworld, your collected Pals will have varying skills. Some will be great at Kindling, while others are great at Watering, and so forth. For a fully-functioning base, you want the best Pals for each job so you can get as much work done across your base as possible.

Here are some Pals that are great for each of the twelve available work suitabilities in Palworld. We’ve featured Pals with varying levels of work suitability so that you’re able to find a suitable Pal to work your base regardless of how much progress you may or may not have made so far.

Kindling: Flambelle, Bushi, Ragnahawk, Jormuntide Ignis

Flambelle, Bushi, Ragnahawk, Jormuntide Ignis Planting: Lifmunk, Tanzee, Elizabee, Mossanda, Petallia, Lyleen

Lifmunk, Tanzee, Elizabee, Mossanda, Petallia, Lyleen Lumbering: Lifmunk, Tanzee, Grizzbolt, Mammorest, Bushi, Wumpo

Lifmunk, Tanzee, Grizzbolt, Mammorest, Bushi, Wumpo Handiwork: Lifmunk, Tanzee, Wumpo, Katress, Penking, Lyleen, Anubis

Lifmunk, Tanzee, Wumpo, Katress, Penking, Lyleen, Anubis Transporting: Cattiva, Tanzee, Bushi, Penking, Mossanda, Wumpo

Cattiva, Tanzee, Bushi, Penking, Mossanda, Wumpo Medicine: Lifmunk, Flopie, Elizabee, Lyleen,

Lifmunk, Flopie, Elizabee, Lyleen, Electricity: Sparkit, Jolthog, Grizzbolt, Orserk

Sparkit, Jolthog, Grizzbolt, Orserk Watering: Pengullet, Fuack, Penking, Azurobe, Jormuntide

Pengullet, Fuack, Penking, Azurobe, Jormuntide Cooling: Pengullet, Chillet, Penking, Frostallion

Pengullet, Chillet, Penking, Frostallion Mining: Cattiva, Mammorest, Penking, Anubis, Astegon

Cattiva, Mammorest, Penking, Anubis, Astegon Farming: The best Pal for Farming depends on the resource you want, as Pals will drop their Elements associated resource-type. Lamball provides Wool, Chikipi provides Eggs, Flambelle will produce Flame Organs, while other Pals can produce different items.

The best Pal for Farming depends on the resource you want, as Pals will drop their Elements associated resource-type. Lamball provides Wool, Chikipi provides Eggs, Flambelle will produce Flame Organs, while other Pals can produce different items. Gathering: Many Pals are capable of gathering, so don’t worry about this one too much, but you can consider Lyleen and Nitewing.

For more on Palworld, take a look at how to restore the Sanity levels of your Pals while they work on your base, and be sure to keep them well-fed and rested. Last but not least, here’s how to get a mount in Palworld.