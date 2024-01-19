Palworld has arrived, promising some rambunctious, slightly violent fun amidst monster-collecting. While you strive to build up a self-sufficient base that is powered by the hard work of your Pals, you can also hand them guns and hope they aid you in combat rather than turn on you.

And to help keep yourself on the good side of your Pals, you should probably be looking after them as best you can. This means making sure you rest and feed your Pals when needed. So, without further ado, here’s how to feed Pals in Palworld.

How to feed Pals in Palworld

There are a few ways in which you can feed Pals in Palworld, and this depends on what you have them doing for you.

Feeding Pals in the base

If you’re looking to feed one of your Pals that is working at your base of operations, there are two ways in which you can do this.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

The first is by approaching them and pressing ‘4’ on PC to open the radial menu. Here, you can select ‘Feed Pal’ and will be able to select a snack from your inventory to give to them. Your player character will then beckon the Pal over, and all being well, you’ll get to share a nice bonding moment with one another while they eat.

Secondly, you can also place Feed Boxes in your base which Pals can go to feed from whenever they’re feeling peckish. You should do this regardless, as you may not always be available to manually feed your Pals, and you don’t want them to starve.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Feed Boxes are unlocked at Level 4 in the Technology Tree, and require 20x Wood to craft. Once placed in your base, approach them to fill them with food. Pals will then help themselves to food from the boxes whenever they please.

Feeding Pals in your Party

On the other hand, if you’re looking to feed Pals within your party, this is done a little differently. First and foremost, you can summon a Pal from your party into the overworld and feed them by interacting with them, as you would with a Pal working your base.

Alternatively, open up your inventory and left-click a food on PC to use it. You’ll then be given the option to choose yourself, or any of the Pals in your party, to feed. This is definitely the most efficient way of filling everyone's stomachs, as you can feed multiple Pals at once, multiple times.

We opted to feed our pals Baked Berries for the most part. These are easy to acquire and bake in abundance, last a while, and with 20+ of them in your inventory, it’s easy to stave off your party’s hunger for a while.

For more on Palworld, be sure to take a look at our type-chart so you know who’s best to take into battle with you. While you’re at it, take a look at how to repair tools and structures, as these will degrade over time.