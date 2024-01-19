How to repair tools and structures in Palworld

Palworld has arrived with its Paldeck of over 100 Pals to collect while you try to survive and craft your way up across its archipelago of islands. As you get started, you’ll find yourself using stone tools to acquire resources and get to work on your base, and with weapon degradation present, you’ll find that they can wear quite quickly.

When your tools or weapons break, or your structures begin to degrade, do not fret. There are multiple ways in which Palworld players can repair their tools and structures, fortunately. So, without further ado, here’s how you can repair tools and structures in Palworld.

How to repair tools in Palworld

Fortunately, repairing tools in Palworld is easily done. You’ll first need to have unlocked the Repair Bench at Level 2 of the Technology Tree, and then craft and place it somewhere around your base.

Once the Repair Bench has been placed, you can interact with it and then select your chosen item - be it a tool, weapon, or your armor - and it’ll be repaired almost instantly for a small fraction of the cost that was required to originally craft the item. Voila!

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

How to repair structures in Palworld

If you’re hoping to repair some degraded structures in Palworld, you’re still able to do so, but it plays out a little differently compared to repairing tools.

You’ll instead need to have unlocked the Repair Kit item, which can be crafted at a Primitive Workbench (as well as later, better Workbenches). It’ll initially cost you 5x Stone and 5x Fiber to craft.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Once that’s crafted and in your inventory (or one of your chests), all you need to do is approach the structure that needs repairing and press ‘4’ by it (on PC). The Repair Kit will be used to repair your structure, and again, voila. That’s it!

