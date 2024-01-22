Palworld Breeding Combos: How to breed Pals

Palworld has taken the world by storm, snagging more than 3 million sales since its launch on Steam and Xbox Game Pass. This monster-collector whisks you off to the open world of the Palpagos Islands where you must battle and craft your way to success, which isn’t so bad when you have a whole horde of Pals to help you build a paradise.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you’re one of those folk who like to have monsters with the highest of stats, you will need to know all about how to breed your Pals and the various breeding combos available. This can be a great way of easily discovering new Pals, too, so let’s get to it. Here’s how to breed Pals and some breeding combinations across Palworld.

How to breed Pals in Palworld

To breed Pals in Palworld, you need to build a Breeding Farm, choose two compatible Pals, bake them a cake, then take care of the egg they produce.

When it comes to breeding in Palworld, you can successfully breed Pals you may not have discovered before, as well as breeding high-stat Pals to have working your base or battling with you.

If you’re looking to breed perfect stat Pals, you’ll want to prepare to be breeding your Pals for a while; this relies on a lot of patience and some luck. If, on the other hand, you just want to breed and discover some new Pals, you’ll have a much easier time doing that.

You'll need to reach Level 19 to unlock the Breeding Farm. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

In terms of a more complete method, first things first, to breed your Pals in Palworld, you will need to craft a Breeding Farm. This structure is unlocked at Level 19 of the Technology Tree, and requires 20x Stone, 50x Fiber, and 100x Wood to craft.

Once the Breeding Farm has been built, you will need to choose two Pals of the opposite sex (although, testing shows that Pals of the same sex can also reproduce). Place them in the Breeding Farm, and to get the whole breeding process started, you’ll then need to bake the chosen Pals a Cake and place it in the box at the Breeding Farm.

Cakes can be baked using the Cooking Pot. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

To bake a Cake, you’ll need a Cooking Pot (which you should already have if you’re able to build a Breeding Farm) and 5x Flour, 2x Honey, 8x Egg, 7x Milk, and 8x Red Berries.

Once the Cake has been baked, place it in the box at the Breeding Farm and the two chosen Pals will finally begin to breed with one another. They’ll eventually produce an Egg which you can then pop into an Egg Incubator (which is unlocked using Ancient Technology Points).

The Egg will then have a timer for it to be incubated. Return and collect the Egg once it is ready, and you’ll have a new Pal to add to your Pal Party or assign to your base!

It’s also worth noting that when breeding, their spawn has a chance of receiving any traits that they have such as ‘Mine Foreman’, ‘Coward’, and so forth.

Palworld Breeding Combos

New Palworld breeding combos are emerging everyday, and fortunately for Palworld fans, one Reddit user has put together an entire spreadsheet of breeding combinations.

Other folk are free to add to this spreadsheet whenever new breeding combos are discovered, so if you have encountered any not on this list, go ahead and add them!

A few notable breeding combinations taken from the above sheet have been listed below.

Anubis + Lamball = Robinquill

Anubis + Tanzee = Mozzarina (Milk source)

Cinnamon + Dumud = Katress

Arsox + Dinossum Lux = Digtoise

Univolt + Reindrix = Elizabee

Vanwyrm + Cinnamon = Anubis

Relaxaurus + Reptyro = Mammorest

Lovander + Tanzee = Gobfin

Gobfin + Tanzee = Wixen

Penking + Tombat = Bushi

For more on Palworld, be sure to take care of your Pals by resting them, feeding them, and making sure that their Sanity levels are being restored.