How to hatch Palworld eggs is something Pocketpair just sort of assumes you know, but like making nails and most other intermediate activities, incubating eggs follows a specific process. It’s yet another drain on your hard-won resources, but it’s also worth the effort. Hatching Pal eggs is a quick way to add rare Pals to your party and even bump up the next generation’s stats.

Our Palworld egg hatching guide explains how the process works and what you need to get started.

How to hatch eggs in Palworld

Whether you’re nurturing hopes for an egg you found in the wild or want to raise little Pal families of your own through Pal breeding, you need an incubator to hatch Pal eggs. The incubator unlocks in the Technology menu once you reach level seven, and it costs three Technology Points.

If you need more points, look for new fast travel locations and catch a few dozen Pals to bump up your player level.

Building an incubator requires:

10 Paldium Fragments

5 Cloth

30 Stone

If you build a second incubator, you’ll need all of that plus two Ancient Technology Parts. Place the egg inside, wait the allotted period of time, and you’ll get a brand-new Pal.

How Palworld incubators work

Having a second or third incubator is a good idea eventually, if you want to hatch Pal eggs of different types. While incubators don’t use any specific Pal work abilities, the time it takes to hatch an egg depends on where you place the incubator and what type of egg is inside it.

For example, if you put an incubator in a shady spot and slot an ice or water egg inside, you get a 100 percent incubation speed boost, which cuts the time it takes to hatch in half. However, if a fire egg goes inside, you’ll get a message about the egg being cold. Nothing bad happens to the egg Pal, but it will take a bit longer to hatch

You’ll unlock methods of heating your eggs faster as you progress down the technology tree..

Egg names and colors correspond loosely to the Pal you’ll find inside, though the egg size often determines the actual Pal species. For example, if you have a Damp Egg, you might get a Pengullet, but a Large Damp Egg may have a Kingpen inside. In other words, large eggs usually have rarer Pals inside. All hatched Pals start at level 1, though.

