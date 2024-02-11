Palworld devs put out a call for more staff as it struggles to keep up with the game's massive success

To the surprise of probably no one, Palworld developer Pocketpair is struggling to keep up with the game's success, so it's looking to bring on more staff.

We all know the deal by now: Palworld is a ridiculously popular game, so much so that across Steam and Xbox it's managed to hit 19 million players. That popularity has had some detrimental effects too, like the apparently very high server costs that Pocketpair now needs to pay so that everyone can keep playing. Now, it seems like the latest way Pocketpair is finding it difficult to keep up with demand is a serious case of being understaffed. Earlier this week, Pocketpair shared that it's currently hiring staff in all positions, as the studio needs the help in every aspect of development.

パルワールドでは、まだまだやりたい事が沢山ありますが、仲間が圧倒的に足りておりません！！！



全職種 募集しておりますが、特に 企画・エンジニア を最も募集しております！



経験したエンジン等は問いませんので、全く新しいゲームづくりに興味がある方は、是非ご応募下さい！！ pic.twitter.com/xyJNuNhdWb — パルワールド/Palworld 公式 (@Palworld_JP) February 8, 2024

"At Palworld, we still have a lot to do, but we are overwhelmingly short of people to join us!" reads a tweet from the Japanese Palworld Twitter account (as translated by PC Gamer). "We are looking for people with experience in any type of engine, so if you are interested in creating a completely new type of game, please apply!" This was followed up with a tweet linking to its jobs page, which is also available in English, so if you're desperate to make Pals that players can give guns to, it seems like you might have a chance.

In contrast to the themes of Palworld, Pockstudio claims that it values "not only users but also developers who make games very much. Overtime is basically nonexistent. Attendance hours are also flexible. With a focus on in-house development, we have a relaxed development process." Doesn't sound too bad considering the rest of the industry, though again, given how ridiculously popular Palworld is, how true that is right this minute is probably worth questioning.

Palworld's latest patch went up earlier this week, which thankfully stops your Pals from breeding themselves into a coma, not a sentence anyone would ever expect to write.