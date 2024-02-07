Good news, Palworld's latest patch stops your Pals from breeding themselves into a coma

Yes, you’ve read the headline. A key part of Palworld is forcing your Pals to get together and stick on some Marvin Gaye. The game’s latest patch fixes an issue that could cause breeding Pals to succumb to a deathlike state of perma-sleep.

Now that the whole Palworld/Pokemon discourse has died down a bit - or more accurately been knocked out of the limelight by everything going on around Xbox, its legions of players are just getting on with building up their Pal armies and/or auditioning for the Pal X Games. Thankfully, following a recent patch that stopped people cheekily stealing your Pals via a bug, the latest deals with one stemming from Pal post-procreation fatigue.

The patch - which has been dubbed v0.1.4.1 and v0.1.1.4 on Steam and Xbox respectively - contains a fix for “an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever”. Yeah, it seems that instead of getting some post-nut clarity, Pals sometimes just curled up and suffered from whatever Evanescence were singing about in Bring Me To Life.

Thankfully, they should be ok from now on.

Aside from that, one of the patch’s big noteworthy fixes targets well-documented issues with Lifmunk Effigies and the effect they were having on your Pal-catching abilities - something confused players have been investigating and crunching numbers about recently. As it turns out, there was a bug which was causing Pal capture probabilities not to actually increase when you used Lifmunk Effigies to boost it, even though the game’s displays were suggesting these values had gone up like they should.

Pocketpair is also continuing to address the major issues behind the save data corruption and crashes that can afflict you once you’ve captured around 7000 Pals, as well as implementing more countermeasures against known cheats and exploits. Oh, and, lobbing a grenade in multiplayer should no longer cause other players' weapons to randomly disappear.

This patch has already been released for the Steam version of Palworld and “will be released as soon as it is ready” on Xbox.

