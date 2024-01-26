Palworld blends monster-collecting with survival-crafting, allowing you to capture a Paldeck of over 100+ Pals which you can then put to work across your bases. As you leave your Pals to build your empire for you, you’ll be exploring the Palpagos Islands and seeing what other Pals to add to your roster, and one that you should certainly seek out is Astegon.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Astegon is one of few Pals that have a dual Element-type, with them being both Dragon and Dark-type and their Partner Skill is one that’ll help you greatly when it comes to farming for Ore. To give you a helping hand seeking this Pal out, here’s where to find Astegon in Palworld.

Where to find Astegon in Palworld

Astegon can be found in the hot, volcanic region of the map that is west of Palworld’s starting area, the Plateau of Beginnings. Once you venture into the area, begin making your way towards the Mount Obsidian Midpoint fast travel point marked on the below map.

Once you reach the fast travel point there, all you need to do is keep heading northwest until you reach the Destroyed Mineshaft. Astegon can be found inside, waiting for a fight.

You'll find Astegon in a Mineshaft northwest of the Mount Obsidian Midpoint fast travel point. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

If you’re flying over towards Astegon and find yourself on the mountains and ruins above them, you’ll need to glide down to the surface where there is molten lava everywhere to access the Destroyed Mineshaft.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

We don’t recommend venturing over here until you’re at least Level 40, if not higher, as the Astegon you’ll be trying to catch is a Level 48 boss. As a Dark/Dragon-type, he’ll also be weak to Ice and Dragon-types, but any Dragon-types you bring will also be weak to Astegon. As a result, we recommend bringing along a Pal Party full of Ice-type Pals such as Penking, Wumpo, or Frostallion if you’ve been able to catch them.

On top of that, you’ll need some armour to protect you from the heat, some Hyper or Legendary Spheres to capture Astegon with, and ideally, a flying mount so that you can get to Astegon with ease.

Once Astegon has been captured, you’ll be able to use their Partner Skill - Black Ankylosaur - which will not only allow you to use them as a flying mount, but will also increase the damage that you deal to Ore nodes while mounting them.

For more on Palworld, be sure to try and capture some Legendary Pals. One Legendary Pal that is in the volcanic area and just a short flight away from Astegon is Jetragon, who’s also well worth capturing.