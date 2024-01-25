Palworld is all about the survival of you and your Pals, and for that, you’re going to need to start your own empire on the Palpagos Islands. Pals work tirelessly for you as you explore everything the world has to offer, but you will also find some resources your Pals can’t necessarily gather for you, such as Ore.

However, there is a way players can automate mining for Ore and start their own Ore Farm in Palworld after having made a little bit of progress with the game. To give you a helping hand, here’s how to make an Ore Farm in Palworld.

How to make an Ore Farm in Palworld

Making an Ore Farm in Palworld isn’t as straightforward as setting up a camp for your Pals to tirelessly mine at. Instead, you’re going to have to think outside the box a little if you want to try and automate this process.

Around the Palpagos Islands, there are a handful of areas that will feature multiple Ore nodes within the same area, and these are great for farming. Initially, I would often fast travel between my base and these mining spots, then fill my pockets with Ore before returning back to mining with a fully-repaired Pickaxe. This is a perfectly fine way of doing things, but I did begin to find it rather tedious.

The few mining spots that I’ve found have been marked on the map below:

To automate this process and get your Pals gathering Ore for you, you need to have upgraded your Palbox enough to be able to build more than one base.

Then, you’ll want to build a Palbox in the middle of one of the mining spots (preferably one that isn’t on a cliff-edge, or you’ll need to build walls to prevent Pals from falling off). If you then pull out some Pals that have a work suitability for mining, they’ll begin collecting the nearby Ore. You’ll then also want to place a chest down and at least one Pal who is capable of transporting so that they can deposit the collected Ore into the chest.

Now, all you need to do is return to this mining spot at regular intervals, empty the chest, and fast travel back to your original base to smelt the Ore. Be sure to place down some beds and a Feed Box for your Pals at a minimum so they can feed themselves and rest up thoroughly between working.

Alternatively, you can continue developing your new mining base and turn it into a site of operations for everything to do with Ore. You can set up some Production Lines, get some Electric-type Pals powering Generators, and have these guys generate an endless amount of weaponry or Pal Spheres, and so forth. Then, your original base can be reserved for things like farming, ranching, logging, and breeding.

If you can build more bases, we definitely recommend doing it so you and your Pals can be as efficient as possible.

For more on Palworld, have a look at how to get your hands on Coal, Leather, and Pure Quartz. You’re going to want plenty of these resources sooner or later!