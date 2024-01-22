How to get Leather in Palworld
Leather is an easy resource to get your hands on when you know exactly where to get it in Palworld.
Palworld finally launched on Steam and Xbox Game Pass, giving players the ‘Pokemon with guns’ that they’d always hoped for. While it’s a little grindy in places, there’s no denying that watching Tanzee go to town on some Syndicates with an AK is rather amusing.
Pals with weapons aside, these creatures will also spend a lot of time helping gather resources for your base, but some of these you’ll still need to go about getting for yourself, including Leather. Fortunately, if you’re as fine with killing Pals as you are with capturing them, acquiring Leather will be a breeze. So, here’s how to get Leather in Palworld.
How to get Leather in Palworld
To get Leather in Palworld, you need to find, fight and loot any Pals who have Leather available as a resource drop.
Fortunately, there are quite a few Pals that can drop Leather, and a handful of these are early-game Pals who you should have no trouble running into.
Pals who drop Leather that we’ve found so far are as follows:
- Direhowl
- Eikthyrdeer
- Foxparks
- Fuack
- Grizzbolt
- Katress
- Mammorest
- Melpaca
- Nitewing
- Ribbuny
- Rooby
- Rushoar
- Vixy
- Chillet
If you want to double check what else a Pal will drop when killed, you can look at their entry in the Paldeck. Provided you've caught at least one of a Pal, their Paldeck entry will tell you exactly what they drop when killed underneath their 'Work Suitability' stats.
Foxparks is easy to come across as you venture a little away from where you first start in Palworld, with this Pal being easy to find in abundance by Rayne’s Syndicate Tower. If you venture a little further north, you’ll find that it isn’t too long before you find Rushoar and Direhowl in abundance, too.
If you venture to Marsh Island, which is the island just east of where you’ll first start out in Palworld, you’ll find Pals such as Fuack, Melpaca, Eikthyrdeer, and Rooby very easily as well.
For more on Palworld, be sure to keep an eye on the Sanity levels of your Pals, and try breeding them with one another to collect new Pals, too!