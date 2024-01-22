If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get Leather in Palworld

Leather is an easy resource to get your hands on when you know exactly where to get it in Palworld.

The player fights Mammorest with a gun in Palworld
Image credit: Pocketpair
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Palworld finally launched on Steam and Xbox Game Pass, giving players the ‘Pokemon with guns’ that they’d always hoped for. While it’s a little grindy in places, there’s no denying that watching Tanzee go to town on some Syndicates with an AK is rather amusing.

Pals with weapons aside, these creatures will also spend a lot of time helping gather resources for your base, but some of these you’ll still need to go about getting for yourself, including Leather. Fortunately, if you’re as fine with killing Pals as you are with capturing them, acquiring Leather will be a breeze. So, here’s how to get Leather in Palworld.

How to get Leather in Palworld

To get Leather in Palworld, you need to find, fight and loot any Pals who have Leather available as a resource drop.

The player looks toward a small group of Fuacks, who all drop Leather when killed in Palworld
Fuack can be found on Marsh Island and will drop one Leather at a time when killed. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Fortunately, there are quite a few Pals that can drop Leather, and a handful of these are early-game Pals who you should have no trouble running into.

Pals who drop Leather that we’ve found so far are as follows:

  • Direhowl
  • Eikthyrdeer
  • Foxparks
  • Fuack
  • Grizzbolt
  • Katress
  • Mammorest
  • Melpaca
  • Nitewing
  • Ribbuny
  • Rooby
  • Rushoar
  • Vixy
  • Chillet

If you want to double check what else a Pal will drop when killed, you can look at their entry in the Paldeck. Provided you've caught at least one of a Pal, their Paldeck entry will tell you exactly what they drop when killed underneath their 'Work Suitability' stats.

Foxparks is easy to come across as you venture a little away from where you first start in Palworld, with this Pal being easy to find in abundance by Rayne’s Syndicate Tower. If you venture a little further north, you’ll find that it isn’t too long before you find Rushoar and Direhowl in abundance, too.

A labelled map of the Palpagos Islands showing where to find Leather in Palworld
Here's where you can find Pals to farm Leather from in Palworld. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

If you venture to Marsh Island, which is the island just east of where you’ll first start out in Palworld, you’ll find Pals such as Fuack, Melpaca, Eikthyrdeer, and Rooby very easily as well.

For more on Palworld, be sure to keep an eye on the Sanity levels of your Pals, and try breeding them with one another to collect new Pals, too!

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Palworld

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Indie PC Pocketpair RPG Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's (she/they) passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games. They've been in games media for 3 years.

Comments