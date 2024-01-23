Palworld is certainly an interesting game, allowing players to build up their own capitalist empires run solely on the sheer energy and determination of the cute creatures they've captured. Even with dozens of Pals by your side, however, you won’t be free from farming resources.

If you’re hoping to set up various Assembly Lines to have your Pals manufacturing guns and so forth, you’re going to need Pure Quartz. Like Sulfur, this particular resource can be rather tricky to come by, and you’ll need to go on quite the trek to find it. To give you a hand, here’s how to get Pure Quartz in Palworld.

How to get Pure Quartz in Palworld

Pure Quartz is found north of Icy Weasel Hill in the frozen northern part of Palworld.

Pure Quartz can be tricky to come by in Palworld, but that’s mainly because it is in quite a treacherous biome. Pals here can be Level 40+, and the weather is incredibly cold, so you’ll want to prepare accordingly.

Make sure to bring more than one Metal Pickaxe with you, as there’s nothing worse than your pockets still having plenty of space but not having a tool to mine nodes with. On top of that, you’ll want to craft and equip the Tundra Outfit (if not a better outfit) to keep you protected from the cold.

On top of that, we highly recommend bringing a flying mount with you. There’s a lot of distance to be covered in this area, and having an aerial view can help you with spotting Pure Quartz nodes from above.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Now that you’re ready, you’ll want to venture north of the Plateau of Beginnings and towards the Astral Mountains marked on the above map. If you’re yet to go there, you can always start at Flopie Summit or Penking’s Dungeon (Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings) and head north from there.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

As you eventually reach Great Eagle Statues at No Man’s Trail and Icy Weasel Hill, you’ll want to begin looking out for Pure Quartz nodes. These look a lot like Stone nodes, but will be slightly crystallised, as shown in the above image.

You’ll find them in the snowy area north of Icy Weasel Hill, but you can also find them around the ruins that surround Icy Weasel Hill as well. As we mentioned, be sure to use that flying mount of yours to gain a height and look for the Pure Quartz Nodes; this can save you lots of time exploring aimlessly.

Once you’ve plenty of Pure Quartz, you can return to your base and get to work on building plenty of machinery for your Pals to power.

For more on Palworld, be sure to keep an eye on the Sanity levels of your Pals, and try breeding them to discover new Pals altogether.