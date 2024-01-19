How to survive cold temperatures in Palworld with warm clothes

Palworld has finally launched in Early Access, providing players with a blend of the survival-crafting genre with monster-collecting. It allows players to capture Pals galore and turn their bases into factories or sweatshops run by said Pals, and, well, it's definitely a unique experience.

Alas, as is the case with most survival-crafting games, you need to look after yourself as much as your Pals in Palworld. This means eating, resting, and keeping yourself safe in different climates. So, to help you get started, here’s how to survive cold temperatures in Palworld.

How to survive cold temperatures in Palworld

In Palworld, you’ll find that overnight, temperatures can drop and you will begin losing HP to the cold. The same applies whenever you venture into the snowy biomes of the Palpagos Islands, and there are a few ways in which you can counter the cold.

A Campfire can be crafted via your Build menu, and Torches can be crafted at the Workbench. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

First things first, be sure to build a Campfire at your base, which you can do using your Build menu. Standing by this when night comes will help keep you warm. The Campfire requires just 10x Wood to craft.

Additionally, you can also use a Handheld Torch at your Primitive Workbench to keep you warm at night, allowing you to venture further away from your base if needed. You'll need the following to craft a Handheld Torch:

2x Wood

2x Stone

How to get warm clothes in Palworld

The Tundra Outfit can help keep you warm. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Finally, you can also craft the Tundra Outfit to use as warm clothes and keep you toasty while exploring, without the need to hold a Hand-Held Torch anymore. The Tundra Outfit is unlocked at Level 9 of your Technology Tree, and requires the following resources to craft at a Workbench:

2x Ice Organ (dropped by defeating Ice-type Pals)

3x Cloth (crafted at a Workbench using Fiber)

For more on Palworld, check out how to keep yourself safe from hot temperatures, how to repair your tools and outfits, and our Pal type-chart to aid you in battle.