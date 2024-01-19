If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to survive cold temperatures in Palworld with warm clothes

Be careful not to slowly freeze to death.

The player stands with two Pals and looks over the Palpagos Islands
Image credit: Pocketpair
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Palworld has finally launched in Early Access, providing players with a blend of the survival-crafting genre with monster-collecting. It allows players to capture Pals galore and turn their bases into factories or sweatshops run by said Pals, and, well, it's definitely a unique experience.

Alas, as is the case with most survival-crafting games, you need to look after yourself as much as your Pals in Palworld. This means eating, resting, and keeping yourself safe in different climates. So, to help you get started, here’s how to survive cold temperatures in Palworld.

How to survive cold temperatures in Palworld

In Palworld, you’ll find that overnight, temperatures can drop and you will begin losing HP to the cold. The same applies whenever you venture into the snowy biomes of the Palpagos Islands, and there are a few ways in which you can counter the cold.

The player looks at the crafting recipe for a Campfire in the Build menu in Palworld
A Campfire can be crafted via your Build menu, and Torches can be crafted at the Workbench. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

First things first, be sure to build a Campfire at your base, which you can do using your Build menu. Standing by this when night comes will help keep you warm. The Campfire requires just 10x Wood to craft.

Additionally, you can also use a Handheld Torch at your Primitive Workbench to keep you warm at night, allowing you to venture further away from your base if needed. You'll need the following to craft a Handheld Torch:

  • 2x Wood
  • 2x Stone

How to get warm clothes in Palworld

The player looks at the Tundra Outfit recipe at the Workbench in Palworld
The Tundra Outfit can help keep you warm. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Finally, you can also craft the Tundra Outfit to use as warm clothes and keep you toasty while exploring, without the need to hold a Hand-Held Torch anymore. The Tundra Outfit is unlocked at Level 9 of your Technology Tree, and requires the following resources to craft at a Workbench:

  • 2x Ice Organ (dropped by defeating Ice-type Pals)
  • 3x Cloth (crafted at a Workbench using Fiber)

For more on Palworld, check out how to keep yourself safe from hot temperatures, how to repair your tools and outfits, and our Pal type-chart to aid you in battle.

