Millions of players around the world are playing Palworld on Steam and Xbox Game Pass, enticed by its unique mixture of monster-collecting, survival-crafting, and high-powered automatic weaponry. But before your Pals can wield guns, you will have to spend a hefty amount of time grinding to unlock and craft all sorts of items.

On top of that, you’re going to need plenty of Sulfur to ensure those guns have enough ammunition to keep on firing, but Sulfur can be rather troublesome to find. However, to keep your supplies stocked, here’s how to get Sulfur in Palworld.

How to get Sulfur in Palworld

Sulfur is mostly found in Palworld's desert biome and inside its many Dungeons.

Sulfur is a troublesome resource, as you ultimately want lots of it, but it can be quite hard to come by. At the time of writing, there’s no known way to farm Sulfur at your base, so your only option is to venture across the Palpagos Islands and find it for yourself.

Before you head out on your journey to find Sulfur, however, be sure to bring more than one Metal Pickaxe and an outfit that will protect you from the heat. It’s also worth bringing a flying mount so that you can survey your surrounding areas better.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Once you’re prepared, the best places to seek out Sulfur are in the Desert Biome and in Dungeons. It’s worth noting that these are not the type of Dungeons that resemble Elden Ring’s Evergaols and feature a single boss within them, however. Instead, they’re the dungeons that can be found hidden along rocky cliffs across Palpagos Islands.

Considering Dungeons often despawn and respawn, I’d say that these are a less reliable way of farming for resources. However, if you have some Dungeons marked on your map already, it’s definitely worth checking them out and looking out for nearby Sulfur nodes. Just be prepared for battle!

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Alternatively, you can venture to the Desert biome and keep your eyes peeled for any Sulfur nodes. They’ll look a lot like rocks, but have a green tint to them, as shown in the above image.

Even while exploring the Desert biome, Sulfur nodes are hard to come by when compared with Coal and Stone nodes, but keep exploring, and you’ll find them. This area is also a great spot to farm Leather and High Quality Pal Oil while you’re at it, to ensure your time in the Desert is not wasted.

Once you’ve plenty of Sulfur, you can return to your base and begin using it to create ammunition for your weapons.

For more on Palworld, be sure to keep an eye on the Sanity levels of your Pals, and have you considered trying to breed them? You can end up with all-new Pals as a result!