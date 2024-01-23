Palworld lets you arm the adorable monsters that you collect with some powerful weaponry, and there’s nothing quite like witnessing Tanzee - a small, green monkey Pal - roam around with an assault rifle. With that in mind, if you want your Pals to blast through foes, you’ll need plenty of High Quality Pal Oil.

High Quality Pal Oil isn’t too hard to come by, but may require you to go on a little bit of a hike if you’re not near to where it can be farmed. It’s a necessary component for crafting items, equipment and weapons, which you’ll no doubt want sooner or later. So you're well supplied, here’s how to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld.

How to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

Getting your hands on High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld is mainly a matter of finding the Pals that drop it as a resource and killing them.

Before we set off to find these Pals, however, you’re going to want to make sure you have a Tropical Outfit on (or better) to keep you protected from the heat. With that equipped, you’ll then want to venture to the Desert biome, shown on the below map.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

The Desert biome is northwest of the starting area, Plateau of Beginnings. If you’ve done more exploring than that, you can head northwest of the Ancient Ritual Site where the Pettallia boss fight is located.

Once you reach the area, you want to keep your eyes peeled for both Dumud and Digtoise Pals. They’re easy to find, with Dumud especially spawning in abundance in this area. Whip out a powerful Pal and kill them, and you’ll find that Dumud drops two High Quality Pal Oil each time, with Digtoise sometimes dropping as much as six High Quality Pal Oil at a time.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

There are other Pals you can farm High Quality Pal Oil from, but in our experience, we found that farming Dumud and Digtoise in the Desert biome was the quickest way of gathering it right now.

Here’s other Pals that drop High Quality Pal Oil to look out for:

Flambelle

Mammorest

You can also check resource drops of Pals by looking at their entry in the Paldeck. If you’ve previously caught them, you’ll be able to see what resources they drop in the wild (or when ranching) underneath the list of their work suitability.

For more on Palworld, try breeding your Pals to discover all-new species, and while out in the Desert, keep your eyes peeled for Coal, Leather, and Sulfur.