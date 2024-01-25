In Palworld, you explore the Palpagos Islands, which are home to over 100 species of Pals for you to pad out your Paldeck with. This includes a handful of Legendary Pals that have some impressive Partner Skills and can simultaneously be used as powerful mounts. One that you’ll definitely want to keep your eyes peeled for is Jetragon.

This Dragon-type Legendary Pal hides in the westernmost corner of the map, and can be rather easy to run past or miss out on while exploring the huge volcanic biome in Palworld. To give you a helping hand, here’s where to find Jetragon in Palworld.

Where to find Jetragon in Palworld

Jetragon is located in the volcanic biome that is west of the Palworld map. More specifically, he is in the northwest corner of this biome and is a lengthy flight past the Tower of Eternal Pyre and the Astegon boss fight that are also in the area.

Here is where you'll find Jetragon in Palworld. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Jetragon can be easy to miss or run past, but fortunately, they will be marked on your map once you’re nearby. Keep scouting the area and Jetragon will eventually appear, and it won’t be long before they begin firing missiles at you.

Not great to be on the receiving end of, but once captured, Jetragon’s missile capabilities are great. Their Partner Skill, Aerial Missile, will allow you to fire missiles from the Pal while riding them as a flying mount.

To make sure that you are prepared for your boss fight with Jetragon, be sure to equip some armor to protect you from the heat in the area. Additionally, as a Dragon-type, Jetragon will be weak to Ice-type Pals, so you’ll want a Pal Party full of your favourite Ice-types.

Last, but not least, be sure to bring some Legendary Spheres with you so that you actually have a chance of capturing Jetragon.

Once you beat Jetragon, you’ll have the opportunity to beat one or two more of the species in the same area. Once they’re felled, however, you’ll need to wait a day before the boss resets again. Then, you can go ahead and beat them all over again, and if you manage to catch at least two Jetragon’s, you’ll then be able to breed an endless amount of them.

For more on Palworld, take a look at how to get Legendary Pal Frostallion, how to start an Ore Farm, and how to treat your Pals of any status effects.