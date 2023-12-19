Hoops Life Basketball codes for December 2023

19th December 2023: We checked for new Hoops Life Basketball codes.

Hoops Life Basketball is a Roblox basketball game. You’ll switch between playing basketball at the matchmaking center, park, and gym, all in the hopes of becoming the best-ranked basketball player in town. In between matches, you can hang out in the city and shop for new outfits or looks.

You’ll earn coins and XP to buy new cosmetics as you hoop your way to the top, but if you’re in a hurry, you can speed up the process by inputting some codes for freebies. Developer, Hoops Life, normally posts these codes on Twitter or the game’s Roblox page, but if you’re not in the mood to scrounge around, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of all the working Hoops Life Basketball codes so you can get back to shooting three-pointers as quickly as possible.

All working Hoops Life Basketball codes

Mascots : 250 coins

: 250 coins SpinTheWheel : 2 spins

: 2 spins RevampedDribbles : 250 coins

: 250 coins NewMascot : 200 coins

: 200 coins NewContent : 200 coins

: 200 coins GymUpdate : 100 coins

: 100 coins 30k : XP

: XP 50XP: 50 XP

All expired Hoops Life Basketball codes

Spooky

48k

How do I redeem codes in Hoops Life Basketball?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Hoops Life Basketball? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Hoops Life Basketball in Roblox. Click the play button and select your slot. If you haven’t already, create a character and complete the tutorial. Click the menu button in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Hoops Life Click the codes button near the bottom right corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: VG247/Hoops Life Enter your code in the field and hit “Confirm.”

