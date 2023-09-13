If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Punch Simulator codes for September 2023

If you enjoy punching things, you'll enjoy our Punch Simulator codes.

Image credit: Punch Simulator
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
13th September, 2023: We checked for new Punch Simulator codes.

Punch Simulator is a Roblox game that has you training to be as strong as can be, while in the company of cute pets, if you so wish. Your main goal will be beating up others and crafting new equipment so that you can get stronger, and hit enemies harder, as you forge your own adventure akin to One Punch Man.

If you’re hoping to become a professional puncher in Punch Simulator, you’ll want to use Punch Simulator codes were possible. These codes will give you currency such as gems, and specific items that can help you power up your punches. Here’s our list of Punch Simulator codes.

Working Punch Simulator codes

  • 100LIKES: 10x Gems and Short Swords
  • 1KLIKES: 40x Gems and Clover
  • 4KLIKES: 30x Gems and Clover
  • 6KLIKES: 40x Gems and Clover
  • 10KLIKES: 50x Gems and Lucky Gem
  • 150K: 30x Gems and Lucky Gem
  • WELCOME: 50x Gems and Short Swords

Expired Punch Simulator codes

No expired codes.

How to redeem Punch Simulator codes

Here’s how to redeem a code in Punch Simulator.

  1. Open Punch Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Select the settings cog button in the bottom right-hand corner.
  3. Select the ‘Codes’ option.
    4. The player uses the redeem code menu in Punch Simulator in Roblox
    Image credit: VG247/Punch Simulator
  4. Redeem your code in the ‘Enter code’ box.

