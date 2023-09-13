Punch Simulator codes for September 2023

13th September, 2023: We checked for new Punch Simulator codes.

Punch Simulator is a Roblox game that has you training to be as strong as can be, while in the company of cute pets, if you so wish. Your main goal will be beating up others and crafting new equipment so that you can get stronger, and hit enemies harder, as you forge your own adventure akin to One Punch Man.

If you’re hoping to become a professional puncher in Punch Simulator, you’ll want to use Punch Simulator codes were possible. These codes will give you currency such as gems, and specific items that can help you power up your punches. Here’s our list of Punch Simulator codes.

Working Punch Simulator codes

100LIKES : 10x Gems and Short Swords

: 10x Gems and Short Swords 1KLIKES : 40x Gems and Clover

: 40x Gems and Clover 4KLIKES : 30x Gems and Clover

: 30x Gems and Clover 6KLIKES : 40x Gems and Clover

: 40x Gems and Clover 10KLIKES : 50x Gems and Lucky Gem

: 50x Gems and Lucky Gem 150K : 30x Gems and Lucky Gem

: 30x Gems and Lucky Gem WELCOME: 50x Gems and Short Swords

Expired Punch Simulator codes

No expired codes.

How to redeem Punch Simulator codes

Here’s how to redeem a code in Punch Simulator.

Open Punch Simulator in Roblox. Select the settings cog button in the bottom right-hand corner. Select the ‘Codes’ option. Image credit: VG247/Punch Simulator Redeem your code in the ‘Enter code’ box.

