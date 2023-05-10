Free Hatchers codes [May 2023]

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

10th May 2023: We checked for new Free Hatchers codes.

Free Hatchers is a Roblox game that's all about collecting pets. You progress through the game simply by hatching eggs, which are purchased using Coins - the in-game currency. Thankfully though, money isn't too hard to come by as players are given Coins for every second spent in Free Hatchers.

At first, each second will only net you a couple of coins, but as you build and grow your Pets collection you'll get buffs that increase the amount of Coins you'll nab each second. If you're struggling to make any headway though, try redeeming some Free Hatchers codes to speed up your progress. Codes are dished out by the game's developer and give you free Pets, but you need to be quick as these codes don't last forever.

Working Free Hatchers codes

Currently, there are no active codes for Free Hatchers.

Expired Free Hatchers codes

  • 300KHatchers – Free pet
  • FirstCode – Free pet
  • FREEPET??? – Free pet
  • MOONLIGHT – Free pet

How to redeem Free Hatchers codes

Want to redeem a Free Hatchers code but not sure how? Just follow these steps:

  1. Launch Free Hatchers in Roblox.
  2. Click the button with a character's face on the left.
  3. This will bring up the My Profile screen. Scroll to the bottom.
    4. Image showing the button players need to press to redeem a code in Roblox game Free Hatchers.
  4. At the bottom you'll see a codes section. Enter a code into the textbox and then press the Redeem button.

A notification will then appear on screen letting you know if the code has gone through or if it's now expired. Codes for Free Hatchers are time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of make sure you redeem it quickly.

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Head to our Blox Fruits codes, Shindo Life codes, Anime Adventures codes, King Legacy codes and All Star Tower Defense codes pages to bag plenty of useful freebies.

