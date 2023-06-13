If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Striker Odyssey codes for June 2023

Become a football god.

Artwork for Striker Odyssey showing an anime-style Roblox character about to hit a football.
Roblox, Striker Odyssey
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
13th June 2023: We added new Striker Odyssey codes.

Striker Odyssey is a popular Roblox game based on the smash hit anime series Blue Lock. Like that sports anime, this Roblox experience is all about turning your character into a football legend capable of performing dazzling, super-charged skill moves.

On your road to stardom, you'll test your skills in online matches, earn EXP, and level up your character as you bid to become the best player around. To help you on your way you can redeem Striker Odyssey codes which dish out free Spins. This crucial currency is needed to customise your character and get powerful new abilities that can help you dominate on the pitch.

Watch on YouTube

Working Striker Odyssey codes

  • BarouUpd - 35 Spins and 3 Prodigy Spins (NEW!)
  • 10KLikes - 40 Spins and 3 Prodigy Spins
  • 1MVisists - 30 Spins and 3 Prodigy Spins
  • NewCode - 20 Spins and 1 Prodigy Spin

Expired Striker Odyssey codes

  • HappySPReset
  • 7KLikes
  • 3KLikes
  • 2kLikes
  • YenAndProdigy
  • LastShutdownReal
  • ShutdownSPReset
  • NewDayNewShutdown
  • AnotherShutdown
  • LikesCode2
  • LikesCode
  • Shutdown
  • RELEASE
  • StaXAlmostFree
  • StatPointsReset
  • 10KMEMBERS
  • ALEKSABIRTHDAY
  • NewSPReset
  • DefenseAndChanges
  • Easter
  • BirthdaySPReset
  • STAXBIRTHDAY
  • PassMove
  • Fixes

How to redeem Striker Odyssey codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Striker Odyssey? Here's what you need to do:

  1. Launch Striker Odyssey in Roblox.
  2. On the main menu select Customize.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to head to the codes screen in Striker Odyssey.
  3. On the next screen you'll see a textbox in the bottom left which says 'Code'.
  4. Type in a code and then press the Enter button.
    5. Arrow pointing at where players can redeem promo codes in Striker Odyssey.

If you've entered in valid code, a notification will appear on screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed. But if the code you entered is not working anymore then you'll get an error message saying 'this code is expired'.

Looking for more anime-inspired games on Roblox? Check out our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, All Star Tower Defense codes, Egoist Awakens codes and Era of Quirks codes to help you bag plenty of useful freebies.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch