Striker Odyssey codes for June 2023

13th June 2023: We added new Striker Odyssey codes.

Striker Odyssey is a popular Roblox game based on the smash hit anime series Blue Lock. Like that sports anime, this Roblox experience is all about turning your character into a football legend capable of performing dazzling, super-charged skill moves.

On your road to stardom, you'll test your skills in online matches, earn EXP, and level up your character as you bid to become the best player around. To help you on your way you can redeem Striker Odyssey codes which dish out free Spins. This crucial currency is needed to customise your character and get powerful new abilities that can help you dominate on the pitch.

Working Striker Odyssey codes

BarouUpd - 35 Spins and 3 Prodigy Spins (NEW!)

- 35 Spins and 3 Prodigy Spins (NEW!) 10KLikes - 40 Spins and 3 Prodigy Spins

- 40 Spins and 3 Prodigy Spins 1MVisists - 30 Spins and 3 Prodigy Spins

- 30 Spins and 3 Prodigy Spins NewCode - 20 Spins and 1 Prodigy Spin

Expired Striker Odyssey codes

HappySPReset

7KLikes

3KLikes

2kLikes

YenAndProdigy

LastShutdownReal

ShutdownSPReset

NewDayNewShutdown

AnotherShutdown

LikesCode2

LikesCode

Shutdown

RELEASE

StaXAlmostFree

StatPointsReset

10KMEMBERS

ALEKSABIRTHDAY

NewSPReset

DefenseAndChanges

Easter

BirthdaySPReset

STAXBIRTHDAY

PassMove

Fixes

How to redeem Striker Odyssey codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Striker Odyssey? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Striker Odyssey in Roblox. On the main menu select Customize. On the next screen you'll see a textbox in the bottom left which says 'Code'. Type in a code and then press the Enter button.

If you've entered in valid code, a notification will appear on screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed. But if the code you entered is not working anymore then you'll get an error message saying 'this code is expired'.

