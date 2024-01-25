If you’ve spent some time crafting and collecting Pals in Palworld, you might be aware of a handful of Legendary Pals that reside on the Palpagos Islands. These powerful Pals are hidden across the corners of the map waiting to be caught, and one such Pal is Frostallion.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Frostallion is an Ice-type Pal who is hidden amongst the snowiest biome in Palworld, and given that they’re a Level 50 boss, you will want to make sure you’re fully prepared before taking them on. To help you add this beautiful beast to your team, here’s where to find Frostallion in Palworld.

Where to find Frostallion in Palworld

As an Ice-type Pal, it comes as no surprise that Frostallion can be found in the northwest corner of Palpagos Island’s snowy biome.

Here is Frostallion's location on the Palworld map. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Frostallion can specifically be found west of the Tower of PAL Genetic Research Unit. With a gliding mount such as Galeclaw or Hangyu, you can actually glide right on over to Frostallion with relative ease.

Be sure to grab the Land of Absolute Zero fast travel point near the Ice Kingpaca boss, too, so you need not travel as far if you try to redo the boss fight.

To prepare for the boss fight, be sure to wear armour that will protect you from the cold. On top of that, Frostallion will be weak to Fire-types as an Ice-type, so make sure your Pal Party is full of your favourite Fire-type Pals.

Last, but not least, if you want to catch this Legendary Pal, you’ll want to bring along a Legendary Sphere to capture Frostallion in.

Once you beat and capture Frostallion, there will be the opportunity to catch one or two more of the Pal nearby. Once they’ve all been felled, however, you’ll have to wait a day for the boss to reset again. Then, you can go ahead and capture them all over again and start breeding them!

Frostallion, once caught, can be also be used as a flying mount. It's Partner Skill, Ice Steed, will also change your attack type to Ice and improve your Ice-type attacks while mounted.

For more on Palworld, take a look at how to get Legendary Pal Jetragon, as well as how to get yourself plenty of High Quality Pal Oil and Sulfur to craft with.