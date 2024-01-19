Palworld combines monster-collecting with survival-crafting, allowing you to capture an abundance of Pals and put them to work gathering resources and tending to your base for you. While you always have to make sure all of your Pals are well-fed and rested, you can also be take them into some tough battles with you.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Your first boss fight of many will be with Zoe and Grizzbolt at Rayne’s Syndicate Tower. It’s not too tricky, but getting used to Palworld’s combat can take a minute if you’re used to other monster-collecting games. So you can come out victorious, here’s how to beat Grizzbolt at Rayne’s Syndicate Tower in Palworld.

How to beat Grizzbolt at Rayne’s Syndicate Tower in Palword

First things first, make your way to Rayne’s Syndicate Tower if you haven’t already. It’s just a short jog north of your starting area, and will be marked on your HUD.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

As you approach, you’ll be told there is a ten minute timer to defeat the boss inside, which is a huge Electric-type Grizzbolt that is being commanded by Faction Leader, Zoe. One look at the Pal type-chart and you’ll see that Grizzbolt is weak to Fire types, which is what we’ll be using for much of this fight.

Combat in Palworld plays out a little weirdly. While your player character can wield weapons and kill Pals, they’ll do minimal damage during this boss fight. Instead, you need to rely on your Pals and their Partner Skills to do most of the work for you, especially if you want to actually defeat this thing within the ten minute timer.

You can help your Pals out by taking aggro off them whenever possible, seeing as you’ll be better able to dodge Grizzbolts incoming attacks than your Pal will be. In other instances, and depending on the Partner Skill of your Pal, you may quite literally be using them as a weapon and running around with them. Experiment first and see what works for you, and what you enjoy.

Grizzbolt has a few impactful attacks, but more often than not, he’ll be firing electric bolts at you that can stun you if you’re not careful. He also has an attack in which he fires out a bolt that will track you for a short period of time before exploding when it gets close; it’s a little like those fire balls Elden Ring’s Fire Giant might’ve once spat out at you, albeit a lot less devastating.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

On top of that, if you get up close and personal with Grizzbolt, he often likes to send a shockwave out. So, we recommend keeping your distance from this fella where possible.

Aside from that, we recommend playing around the pillars in the room. Grizzbolt cannot attack you through them, and sometimes, he’ll even get stuck on them temporarily which gives you an opportunity to deal additional damage. Whenever his laser beam appears and begins tracking you, your only way of avoiding this is by hiding behind a pillar.

On top of that, because your party only consists of five Pals, and you’ve only got ten minutes to defeat this gargantuan Grizzbolt with 30k+ HP, it's worth having a Pal Party full of Fire-types. There are no other Pals you’ll be fighting during this particular boss fight, so it's worth focusing your party solely on Grizzbolt’s weakness.

Two early-game Fire-types you can fill your Pal Party with are Foxparks and Rooby, but we recommend getting five Foxparks if you can. Once suitably levelled, its Partner Skill - Huggy Fire - lets you use Foxparks as a personal flamethrower, and it dishes out plenty of damage.

Once one Foxparks skill had run out, I’d switch them out for another and use their skill. I repeated this process and by the time I’d gone through all five Foxparks, the first had recharged their skill, so we could rinse and repeat! The fight was over in just four minutes while doing this and using Level 13+ Foxparks.

If you die, you’ll need to rest your Pals and repair any items before returning back to the boss arena.

For more on Palworld, take a look at how to restore your Pals Sanity. On top of that, take a look at how to sell Pals to the Black Marketeer if you want to get rid of all those spare Fire-types.