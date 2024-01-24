Palworld includes a varied roster of monsters, called a Paldeck, featuring over 100 Pals to find and capture as you strive to build an empire powered by the adorable creatures. One popular monster that players have been on the hunt for is Anubis, whose likeness your base's Statue of Power is based on.

This Ground-type Pal is rather troublesome to get your hands on, and you will need to have spent plenty of time with Palworld already to be in with a chance of catching them. If you need a helping hand tracking Anubis down, here’s how to get Anubis in Palworld.

How to get Anubis in Palworld

There are two ways in which players can get their hands on Anubis in Palworld: boss fights and breeding. The first method sees you complete a boss fight with the Pal and successfully capturing them. The second is by breeding them from two other Pals, but both require a lot of patience.

If you’re hoping to take on Anubis in battle and capture them that way, you will want to venture to the Desert biome in Palworld, marked on the below map.

Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Before heading over there, however, you want to be fully prepared. The Desert biome is hot, so you’ll want some armor to protect you from the heat. On top of that, Anubis will be Level 47, so you’ll want to make sure that you and your Pal Party are suitably leveled, and that you have some Legendary Spheres to capture Anubis with.

Anubis is also a Ground-type Pal, meaning he is particularly weak to Grass-type Pals, so it’s worth bringing some strong Grass-types with you such as Mossanda, Robinquill, Petallia, Mammorest, and Lyleen.

Now, let’s get going! If you’ve paid a visit to the area before, Anubis’ location will fortunately be marked on your map. Once you approach, you’ll see him circling a statue of himself and will be able to begin the fight whenever you please.

Anubis can be found loitering around a big statue of himself. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Fight Anubis as you normally would, rotating through your Pals and using their Partner Skills, as well as any strong weaponry that you may have. Once he’s low health, you can then begin slinging Spheres at him and trying to catch him, which may take a few attempts.

Once captured, Anubis is a great Pal to keep in your Party. His Partner Skill, Guardian of the Desert, will allow you to do Ground damage as well as normal damage whenever you attack, which is pretty neat. Anubis is also helpful for mining and handiwork around your base, and you can then of course use this Pal for breeding.

How to get Anubis via breeding in Palworld

Some lucky players can also receive Anubis by breeding two different species of Pal, but this does require patience and luck.

One player has taken to Reddit to detail a way in which they got Anubis via breeding, and commenters have detailed further breeding combinations that have been successful for them.

u/HaloTheFlygon paired a female Quivern with a male Relaxaurus to give them a Jormuntide. They then paired the male Jormuntide with a female Kitsune to get an Anubis.

Commenter, u/SavageUchiha1, managed to pair a male Ragnahawk with a female Tombat for an Anubis.

One of the easiest combinations to achieve that I’ve seen, however, is u/MrChillibin’s suggestion of pairing a Penking of any sex with a Bushi of any sex; this repeatedly gave them Anubis. We were able to find Bushi in the southernmost area of the volcano biome (southwest corner of the map), while we acquired Penking from Large Damp Eggs that we found while exploring.

So, there are a few different breeding combinations that can land you with an Anubis in Palworld. It’s just a matter of finding or breeding the Pals required for the combinations that you need to then worry about. Do let us know if you find any other combinations that give you an Anubis!

