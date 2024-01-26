Palworld has finally landed on Steam and Xbox Game Pass, allowing you to complete a Paldeck full of over 100 Pals before setting the cute creatures loose to work on your base. Whether you want to start a peaceful farm or some sort of capitalist empire, Palworld has room for it, but to do either of those things you’ll want plenty of Ancient Civilisation Parts.

An important component for crafting things such as the Egg Incubator, Ancient Civilisation Parts require a fair bit of work - and mainly, battling - to get your hands on. To help you out, here’s how to get Ancient Civilisation Parts in Palworld.

How to get Ancient Civilisation Parts in Palworld

Ancient Civilisation Parts are very easy to get in abundance once you know exactly where to get them. On top of that, they’re also quite fun to go about grabbing, and often leave you with the chance of capturing a new, powerful Pal in the process.

Not to be confused with Ancient Technology Points, which are an unlockable item you can use within the Technology Tree, Ancient Civilisation Parts are a resource used for crafting important items and structures.

To get your hands on Ancient Civilisation Parts, you will need to farm boss fights across Palworld. Upon defeating a boss, you’ll be given Ancient Civilisation Parts, and any repeat attempts to kill that boss once it respawns will also give you a chance of farming further Ancient Civilisation Parts.

Ancient Civilisation Parts will appear on the left-hand side of your screen once retrieved. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

It’s worth noting, however, that we’ve noticed some repeated attempts at killing bosses won’t give us additional Ancient Civilisation Parts. Whether or not you receive the Parts seems to be at random when it comes to repeat attempts at killing bosses, so it’s still worth doing, but if you’ve plenty of bosses to get to around the map of the Palpagos Islands, we recommend going on a bit of a boss-rush first before farming the same ones over and over again. It’s a great way of running into new species of Pal, too!

Players can get Ancient Civilisation Parts from overworld bosses, tower bosses, sealed realm bosses and more. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Here are some of the different bosses across Palworld that you can farm Ancient Civilisation Parts from:

Tower bosses - These are the bosses found in the large, glowing towers across the map, such as the Zoe and Grizzbolt boss fight that the tutorial takes you to.

- These are the bosses found in the large, glowing towers across the map, such as the Zoe and Grizzbolt boss fight that the tutorial takes you to. Sealed Realm bosses - Across the Palpagos Islands are Sealed Realms containing Alpha Pal bosses. These are marked on the map once you’re nearby.

- Across the Palpagos Islands are Sealed Realms containing Alpha Pal bosses. These are marked on the map once you’re nearby. Dungeon bosses - In the overworld, you’ll find caves across the map that will also feature Alpha Pal bosses.

- In the overworld, you’ll find caves across the map that will also feature Alpha Pal bosses. Overworld bosses - Alpha Pal bosses can also be found roaming the overworld, and will also be marked on your map once you’re close to them. Not every large Pal in the overworld is an Alpha Pal boss, though. When you enter a fight with a boss, their name will appear in large red lettering across the top of your screen.

- Alpha Pal bosses can also be found roaming the overworld, and will also be marked on your map once you’re close to them. Not every large Pal in the overworld is an Alpha Pal boss, though. When you enter a fight with a boss, their name will appear in large red lettering across the top of your screen. Lucky Pals - Glowing, shiny Pals will also drop Ancient Civilisation Parts when caught or defeated.

