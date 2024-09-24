Palworld just dropped on PS5, so you can finally stop asking for that port

After launching on Xbox and PC back in January 2024, Pocketpair has finally brought monster-collector Palworld to PS5.

Announced during today’s State of Play (September 24), those waiting to catch pocket-sized creatures and start putting them to work in their bases don’t have to wait a moment longer, with the game being made available on Sony’s console immediately.

So yep, it seems that recent Tokyo Game Show listing was actually hinting at the game hitting PS5 soon, rather than just being an oversight.

Recently, Pocketpair shared that Palworld will remain a premium title, so you’ll still have to fork out some cash to play the game. Additionally, after months of debate as to whether or not it would happen, Pocketpair is currently being sued by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, alleging that Palworld “infringes multiple patent rights.”

Only time will tell what the future has in store for Palworld, but for now, you can play the game on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and as of today, PS5.