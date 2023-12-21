Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC will wrap things up with an epilogue next month

Even if you've finished Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC already, you're not quite done yet, as there's an epilogue coming next month.

Starting with Pokemon Sword and Shield, it seems that rather than opting to release something equivalent to a Pokemon Yellow, Game Freak is opting to release DLC to expand upon the base game. It did just that with the latest generation too, with the two part DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero now out in the wild for anyone to play. However, even if you've managed to beat both bits of DLC already, there's a little bit more in store for you. As announced by The Pokemon Company, an epilogue is coming to the game in a free update on January 11.

You can check out a trailer for the epilogue above, which seems to suggest you'll be reunited with Nemona, Arven, and Penny, though just what you'll be up to isn't so clear just yet. There is a small hint that suggests it ties more into the game's first bit of DLC, but again, you'll just have to wait until it drops to find out what it will actually be about. It should be noted that you do need to "complete a certain postgame event in Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet," and that you also need to "complete the main stories of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk" in order to experience the epilogue.

That also obviously means you need to buy both bits of DLC in order to play through the epilogue, so keep that in mind if you haven't already when the update drops.

Both bits of DLC brought back a range of familiar Pokemon, as well as a small amount of new ones, and brought players to a couple of new locations. It also added in some new features not present in the base game too, which might be another reason to pick them up for the more serious Pokemon player.