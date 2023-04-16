Splatoon 3 is getting a Zelda-themed Splatfest ahead of Tears of the Kingdom's launch

To help celebrate the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3 is hosting a special Zelda-themed Splatfest.

Tears of the Kingdom is only less than a month out for release, and now that Splatoon has those special tricolour matches, what better a Splatfest to hold than one that is themed around Zelda and the Triforce? Nintendo announced the Splatfest on its official Twitter account, with this one asking you to choose between the three aspects of the Triforce, power, wisdom, or courage - but really it's about choosing Ganondorf, Zelda, or Link.

A special Splatoon x The Legend of #Zelda Splatfest in #Splatoon3 is ink-coming! Will you side with #TeamPower, #TeamWisdom, or #TeamCourage?



This special in-game event runs from 5/5 at 5pm PT to 5/7 at 5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/DuzbCEIXmi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 14, 2023

The Splatfest is being held from May 6 to May 8, starting at 1am and ending at 1am UK time on both days. Interestingly, this event is also getting a unique stage that is triangle shaped just for tricolour battles. You guessed it, it's the Triforce, and it appears to be made up of other smaller Triforces too. It's cute! Though it looks quite small, so expect some intense matches if you're planning on diving into this particular Splatfest next month.

Over on the Nintendo website, some real t-shirts were also shown off that feature the artwork of each of the teams you can choose from that you'll be able to buy from the Nintendo store. The Fresh Season update arrived last month, adding in more weapons, gear, emotes, and online play for the in-game card game Tableturf.

Nintendo also gave us the third and final pre-launch trailer for Tears of the Kingdom earlier this week too, offering up another big and dramatic look at the upcoming sequel. For one, we've finally seen Ganondorf in all his rehydrated (and quite naked and muscular) glory, as well as new outfits, new characters, and new mysteries too. A TV ad for the game also leaked recently, showing off some other smaller bits that hadn't been seen in any of the other trailers yet.