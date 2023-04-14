Leaked Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom commercial shows never-before-seen footage

A leaked commercial for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has appeared online, showing a never-before-seen area and boss.

The footage was posted on Reddit this morning, and if you want to remain in the dark about its contents, you might wish to skip reading the rest of this post. Then again, you'll likely see it airing on television soon.

The final pre-release trailer for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In the commercial, you see some folks playing the game, and on the Switch screen, you see clips of the game being played. The boss being fought on-screen looks an awful lot like a Gleeok.

Also shown is a never before seen area of the game, which takes place in a darkened area that lights up after Link hits a tree. It then shows that Link is in a forest full of different flora, and there's a pod located in a tree. What is encased inside is anyone's guess, but we assume Link will bust it somehow.

In this sequel to Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the skies above.

Once again, evil threatens the kingdom, and it's up to you as Link to harness the power of his new abilities to fight evil forces.

Out May 12, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will set you back $69.99