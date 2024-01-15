2023 games you FORGOT about: The Best Games Ever Show

So much STUFF game out in 2023 - we had The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a new Baldur's Gate 3, a Skyrim sequel which introduced such innovations to the series as Guns and Boring. I'm talking about Starfield. And you knew that, but I have to spell it out in the body text because a certain tech giant has taken wordplay, nuance, and creativity out onto the back porch and shot them all in the head as a sacrifice to the god of Endless Growth. Which doesn't exist. The god, or the concept. Heh! We even got a sequel to Dead Island (it was called Dead Island 2).

Some of the very best games frankly of all time came out last year. Outrageously, though, many of them came and went with minimal fanfare, because within DAYS of their release, the news and hype cycle was onto the next thing. Whether that was yet another huge, record-breaking franchise entry or a team getting laid off after having made one. Yes, for the games industry, last year ruled and sucked in equal measure. It truly was the best of times and the worst of times.

Anyway, the point is, there were so many amazing games coming out last year that you've forgotten most of them. And of those games you forgot, which is the best? Let's find out by asking our panel, Rebecca Jones, Connor Makar, and Alex Donaldson. They're experts, honest. They like video games for a living.

