Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Best Weapons: Zonai Powered, Water Warrior

Even the best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are fleeting. The hotly debated weapon durability mechanic returns, forcing players to manage their arsenal carefully as even the sharpest blades dull and the strongest hammers crack and shatter.

In Tears of the Kingdom there’s a quietly cool story reason for this too. The unknown evil spewing from underneath Hyrule Castle has spread gloom to the four corners of the world, decaying every weapon in the land that could pose a threat to the monster invasion.

But when almost every weapon is going to break eventually, you might as well have fun with them while they’re here. The all-new Fuse power lets you create weird and wonderful equipment instantly, turning rusty old tools into useful pieces of equipment.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom best weapons

Here are some of the best weapons we’ve found so far in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While the game is still brand-new we’ve kept spoilers on this page to a minimum and will update it with more unique and legendary weapons as time goes on.

Zonai-powered + Construct Item

Right from the start of Tears of the Kingdom you can collect “Zonai-powered” weapons, but it’s not clear exactly what “Zonai-powered” means.

Essentially, Zonai-powered weapons gain an extra attack boost when fused with other Zonai items. This is stuff like the Soldier and Captain Construct horns dropped by enemies.

Attaching a Zonai item to this Zonai-powered weapon gained an extra +3 attack!

Fusing these items together allows you to quickly create strong, adaptable weapons with good durability which make full use of their constituent parts.

So remember, whenever you get a good Zonai-powered weapon, fuse it with your best Construct item for a power boost.

Bones + Bones

Skeletal Bokoblins rise from the ground at night and in caves throughout Hyrule and the underground. When they’re defeated, their still-wiggling arms are dropped on the floor for Link to collect.

They’re extremely brittle and break easily, but also extremely powerful. In the early game, try fusing two Bokoblin arms together to get a quick-and-dirty 40-power beat stick.

Who cares if it breaks fast? When it’s that strong whatever you’re up against will break fast too!

Water-warrior Zora Weapons

Zora weapons might not seem that strong to start with, but their unique Water-warrior ability is one of the best in Tears of the Kingdom.

This Lizal Reaper had its power doubled to 64!

While Link is wet their attack power is doubled. You read that right, fully doubled. That means you can stack huge numbers - easily 50+ - with very little effort. Simply fuse a high-damage monster part onto the end, a relatively plentiful Black Bokoblin Horn will do nicely, and you’re laughing.

Anywhere there’s even a lick of water you should be reaching for a Zora weapon, which you can find all over Zora’s Domain and during their main story mission.

Powerful boomerangs

Lizal boomerangs are an incredible hybrid between melee and ranged weapons that are even more useful than you might first realise. Not to mention a great showcase of Tears of the Kingdom’s physics.

They have decent base stats and durability, and you can swing them around just like any other standard weapon. However, if you hold down “R” you can throw them in a wide arc to hit enemies for full damage at a distance without expending arrows.

You need a relatively large space for the arc to fully complete, but this is a fun way to change up your playstyle with a great new weapon.

Dragon-infused Weapons

The three dragons that fly in-and-out of chasms around Hyrule aren’t just for decoration. If you spot one from the air and can land on their back, give their spines a whack and collect the shards and scales you find.

The shards in particular are plentiful and powerful elemental materials which add the power of ice, fire and electricity to your weapon alongside a hefty power boost.

Everyone loves a weapon that freezes enemies!

Given their utility, these shards are not all that difficult to get. But the reward is massively worth the investment either way.

Farosh is the thunder dragon and is often seen around Lake Hylia in the south. Dinraal is the fire dragon and can be found around Death Mountain in the northeast. Naydra is the ice dragon and is usually seen in the Lanayru Wetlands near Kakariko Village.

Link’s Legendary Sword

Of course, the best weapon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the Master Sword. Which we have a full page on how to obtain.

Since it was destroyed in the game’s opening by the mysterious evil hiding underneath Hyrule Castle, there’s a pretty involved process to getting it fixed. But once it is, it’s everything you could want!