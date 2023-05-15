Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to find the Fierce Deity Set for Misko's Cave of Chests

One of the most fun Side Adventures in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is Misko’s Cave of Chests, which sets Link off in search of the legendary Fierce Deity Set.

In the dry heat of Eldin Canyon near Foothills Stable, you find two treasure hunting brothers, Domidak and Prissen, puzzling over the mysteries of Misko’s Cave of Chests.

The legendarily stylish bandit responsible for Misko’s Treasure has left brain-teasing challenges all over Hyrule to test the mettle of would-be fashionistas the world over.

This Side Adventure is much more involved than it first seems, encompassing not only an initial puzzle, but a far-flung treasure hunt that takes Link to lesser-seen corners of the map.

The reward, however, is well worth your time. The Fierce Deity set offers a powerful boost to your attacking output, as well as one of the best weapons in Tears of the Kingdom - which is a fun easter egg from one of Link’s best-loved adventures to boot!

Here’s how to solve Misko’s Cave of Chests and add the Fierce Deity set to your collection.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

How to solve Misko’s Cave of Chests

The intended solution for Misko’s Cave of Chests is to tame the dog at the entrance of the cave by giving them meat and getting them to lead you to the treasure.

Speak to Domidak and Prissen and they will hint at the existence of a legendary treasure hidden inside Cephla Lake Cave, but that they can’t search all of the treasure chests to find it. They then drop a big hint that they wish they had the nose of a dog to help.

For whatever reason, and after wasting most of the meat in my inventory, I couldn’t get a dog to follow me inside. Luckily though, it’s actually pretty easy to open all of the chests inside the cave.

Simply activate you Ultrahand power inside the cave, target a chest lodged in the wall or floor and shake the stick to free it. You can then open the chest and claim either the rupee or clue inside.

After scouring through a few chests, you receive the Ember Trousers which boost your attack in hot weather.

At that point, Domidak and Prissen return, congratulating you on your find. But that’s not all.

You also find a message in a bottle telling you to “don the form of the Fierce Deity” to receive an epic reward in exchange for three keys.

One beneath the bedchamber of Akkala’s red-crowned citadel, one in the skull’s left eye, and one in an old stump in Hyrule Field.

Akkala’s red-crowned citadel bedchamber location

Akkala’s red-crowned citadel is found at the Akkala Citadel Ruins in the Akkala Highlands, marked on the image below:

Make your way to the Akkala Highlands for the first clue!

This area can be tough if you’re under-levelled, but climb to the summit of the hill to reach the ruins. One of the red hands mini-bosses is found here, but you don’t need to defeat them to continue.

In the main part of the ruins on the east side, look for a red carpet. Follow the carpet down to the southeast corner of the building and look for a hole in the wall.

Crawl through the hole and drop down the hole. This reveals Akkala Citadel Ruins Summit Cave, where you find the Fierce Deity top!

Skull’s left eye location

The Skull's left eye really couldn't refer to anywhere else!

The Skull’s left eye refers to Skull Lake in Akkala in the top right corner of the map.

Please be aware that the Skull’s left eye is on the right-hand side, as if it was looking in a mirror.

Do not go down the hole on the left-hand side. There is a hard boss battle inside and you will have a terrible time. You need to climb the tall pillar on the right-hand side and drop down into Skull Lake Cave.

At the bottom, climb out of the water and follow the tunnel. Destroy the loose rocks at the bottom and defeat the skeletons in the large cavern on the other side.

When they’re done, climb the plateau in the middle of the cave and claim the Fierce Deity Mask from the chest!

Old Stump in Hyrule Field location

The Old Stump is actually called the "Ancient Tree Stump"!

The Old Stump in Hyrule Field refers to the Ancient Tree Stump next to Mount Daphnes.

Head southwest from Lookout Landing towards the Giant’s Forest, the nearest Shrine is Susuyai Shrine.

Approach the stump and jump inside to access Ancient Tree Stump Cave. Climb out of the water at the bottom and burn away the vines on the southern wall with a fire fruit.

On the other side, climb up the tree roots to the higher ledge and burn away a second set of vines. Inside this tunnel you find the Fierce Deity Boots!

Collecting the treasure

With all three “keys”, you can now return to Misko’s Cave of Chests near Foothills Stable.

Equip all three pieces of the Fierce Deity set and when you enter a new room will reveal itself.

Enjoy your reward, you’ve earned it!