Tracking down the location described in the Heroine’s Manuscript takes you to one of the most isolated and difficult to reach areas in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Then once you get there, you have to harness the elements in an unexpected way to actually open the way to the piece of Misko’s Treasure waiting inside.

Your only clue as to its whereabouts is a riddle that reads: “Statues of the Eight Heroines reside in the desert. Enter the valley carved into Hemaar’s Descent and shine the light of day upon the towering eighth. The path to the treasure will open before you.”

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Heroine’s Manuscript location

To solve the riddle in the Heroine’s Manuscript quest, make your way to Gerudo Highlands in the southwest of the map.

In the middle of the snowy area, you find Hemaar’s Descent and the Statue of the Eighth Heroine at the end of a valley. The best way to get there is from Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

During the daytime, shine reflected daylight into the green receptacle on the top of the Eighth Heroine statue.

To do this, you need to use a Mirror Zonai Device, three of which can be found in the chest on the ledge across from the statue.

The best place to stand is on the top of the mountain ledge above the receptacle. Then use Ultrahand to angle the mirror downwards.

Once inside, make your way down the tunnel and defeat the legion of Gibdo and Moth Gibdo you find. As they are during the main story, Gibdo are very weak to fire and lightning. Throw fire fruit or shock fruit, or use an elemental weapon to defeat them.

Next, use Ultrahand to remove the fan in the pile of sand on your right. Target it and shake the stick to dislodge it. Activate the fan, then hold it in front of the sand pile inside the tent at the end of the cave.

The fan will blow away the excess sand, allowing you to collect the treasure!