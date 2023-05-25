If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Stable locations

Here's where to find all of the stables throughout Tears of the Kingdom!

Hyrule is a huge place in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and getting around on the back of a galloping horse is much faster than your own two feet. All of your equestrian needs are catered for at the stables dotted around Hyrule, but they can be difficult to find without the full map filled in.

What's more, you need to visit them all to complete the Lucky Clover Gazette quests. Here’s everything you need to know about stables, including all stable locations across Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Stable.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Stable locations

Many of the Stables in Tears of the Kingdom are found in the same locations as they were in the previous game, Breath of the Wild, but with some key differences.

Consult the stable map image and list below if you’re struggling to track any down:

A map screen showing every stable location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Here are all 15 stables in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There are 15 stables in total, including:

  • Snowfield Stable: Tabantha Tundra, Hebra, northwest of the map
  • New Serenne Stable: North Hyrule Plain between Lookout Landing and Hebra
  • Tabantha Bridge Stable: Next to Tabantha Great Bridge between Hyrule Ridge and Tabantha Frontier in the west of the map
  • Woodland Stable: Northeast of Lookout Landing on border with Eldin
  • Wetland Stable: East of Lookout Landing on border with Lanayru
  • Riverside Stable: South of Lookout Landing on border with Necluda
  • Outskirt Stable: Southwest of Looking Landing near the Coliseum Ruins
  • Mini-Stable: Southwest of Outskirt Stable, replaces Gerudo Canyon stable until Side Adventure there completed
  • Gerudo Canyon Stable: At entrance to Gerudo Desert, complete Side Adventure in Well to unlock
  • Duelling Peaks Stable: On eastern side of Duelling Peaks in West Necluda
  • Foothill Stable: East of Woodland Stable, at foot of Maw of Death Mountain
  • South Akkala Stable: Northeast of Foothill Stable, next to Akkala Citadel Ruins
  • East Akkala Stable: Northeast of South Akkala Stable, south of Horse God
  • Highland Stable: South of Lake Hylia in the Faron Grasslands on the south coast
  • Lakeside Stable: East of the Highland Stable, deep in the jungle on the south coast

Once you locate a stable, you can use it to register any horses you tame! Don't forget to try and track down Zelda's Golden Horse, too.

