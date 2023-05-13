In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Susuyai Shrine is also called “A Spinning Device” owing to its multitude of puzzles involving wheels and wheeled vehicles.

The solution to this Shrine is all about lateral thinking based around the momentum a wheel creates, and how you can attach them to objects in many different ways to achieve different results.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Susuyai Shrine solution

As soon as you enter Susuyai Shrine, you’re presented with what looks like a busy road. Four-wheeled “cars” hurtle past in both directions, threatening to knock Link into one of the bottomless pits on either side of the Shrine with their inertia.

How to get the Susuyai Shrine Treasure Chest

The optional treasure chest is found early on in Susuyai Shrine, on the back of one of the cars coming from the right-hand side in the middle of the track. Shoot the car with your bow to stop it in its tracks, then either hop on top or use Ultrahand to bring it over to you.

Inside the chest you will find some useful arrows.

On the other side of the busy road, there’s a constantly rotating platform that Link can’t run across on his own. Use your bow or weapon to stop one of the cars on the road behind you, then use Ultrahand to place it on the rotating platform.

Next, hop on top of the car and whack it again to start up the wheels. This should ferry you safely to the other side.

To open the next gate, stop the car you just rode over the platform and detach one of the wheels.

Attach the wheel to the crank next to the gate and start the wheel with your weapon. It will turn the crank and open the gate for you.

Finally, to ride the platform across the sliding rail, attach a wheel to the back of the block with the wheel inside the two rails.

Stand on the platform and use your bow to activate the wheel. The friction from the wheel will then fire you across the gap where you can complete Susuyai Shrine!