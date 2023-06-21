In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are dozens of armor sets to adorn Link with. That said, if you fancy making Link look like he’s about to step into the wrestling ring while keeping him safe from skeletal foes, you’ll want to pick up the Radiant armor set.

The Radiant armor set is great for steering clear of Stal-type enemies in Hyrule, so if you’re venturing around at night and keep being pestered by the skeletons of Bokoblins and Lizalfos, you might want to add this armor set to your collection. So, here’s how to get the Radiant armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Radiant armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Radiant armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom consists of three pieces; the Radiant Mask, Radiant Shirt, and Radiant Tights.

With one piece of the Radiant armor set equipped, you won’t experience any effects. With the whole set equipped, however, Link will be more proficient using bone weapons. If you’re hoping to deter Stal enemies, too, you’ll want to upgrade the armor set at a Great Fairy Fountain.

The Radiant armor set fortunately won’t see us venturing into any caves, but it will set us back plenty of Rupees. Be sure to line your pockets with plenty of money before setting out to acquire it, trust me!

Anyway, you can find the Radiant armor in the Enchanted shop in Kakariko Village, which is in west Necluda and marked on the below map. Its closest shrine is the Makasura Shrine.

This is where you’ll find Kakariko Village. The Enchanted shop is found at the coordinates 1849, -0974, 0118.

Here, you’ll see the Radiant set on some mannequins in all its glory (alongside the Stealth armor), but you might be shocked to see the price. At 5000 Rupees per piece, this set isn’t easy to save up for, but you can feel free to splash the cash if you want.

Alternatively, if you want to see the Radiant armor set’s price discounted, you’ll need to complete the Gloom-Borne Illness side quest. Speak to NPC Claree in the shop first, who’ll tell you her grandma is unwell and that’s why the prices are so high; if we want to see them drop, we’ll need to help this grandma get better.

Head over to our page on how to complete the Gloom-Borne Illness side quest to acquire the discount; it's a short quest that involves cooking!

Once that’s done, you can return to the Enchanted shop, where the prices of the Radiant armor set will have finally decreased to 800 Rupees each. That’s much better!

