Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lucky Clover Gazette guide

Help the newshound Rito, Penn, find stories for Hyrule's premier paper, the Lucky Clover Gazette!

Link has always had a knack for solving problems, but in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom he’s turning his talents to finding stories for the Lucky Clover Gazette.

After meeting the goggled Rito newshound, Penn, in Lookout Landing, Link can start sniffing out gossip relating to the whereabouts of Princess Zelda around Hyrule.

All you need to do is speak to Traysi, the Lucky Clover Gazette’s editor-in-chief, to get started.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still has weapon durability, but you won't care.

Where to find the Lucky Clover Gazette

You find the Lucky Clover Gazette tent next to Rito Village south of the Hebra Mountains in northwest Hyrule, the top-left corner of the map.

A map screen showing the location of the Lucky Clover Gazette

Head northwest from Lookout Landing, over Carok Bridge and through Hyrule Ridge. Cross Tanagar Canyon into the Tabantha Frontier and make your way towards Rito Village on Lake Totori.

What are the rewards for the Lucky Clover Gazette quests?

Other than Penn being an all around cool bird and great friend, what makes the Lucky Clover Gazette quests worth doing are the rewards.

The ultimate you receive for completing the whole contingent of quests is the Froggy clothing set, which gives Link full slip-resistance in wet weather and on slippery surfaces. He will still slip if you try to jump to scale a wall too quickly, but it still makes the incredibly annoying experience of climbing in the rain much more manageable.

Link wearing the Froggy outfit, the reward for completing the Lucky Clover Gazette quests

As well as the slip-resistant clothing set, you also accumulate an ever-increasing amount of rupees for completing each quest. This is a great way to build up a stash of money while also having a smashing time enjoying Tears of the Kingdom, rather than grinding out item collection.

Where to find all of Penn’s quests for the Lucky Clover Gazette

There are 12 Lucky Clover Gazette quests in total, found all across the different regions of Hyrule. If you’ve not discovered any of the places below, consult our Tears of the Kingdom best horses and stable locations guide. But you can find each quest at the following sites:

  • The Beckoning Woman - Outskirt Stable
  • Gourmets Gone Missing - Riverside Stable
  • The Beast and the Princess - New Serenne Stable
  • Zelda’s Golden Horse - Snowfield Stable
  • White Goats Gone Missing - Tabantha Bridge Stable
  • For Our Princess - Foothill Stable
  • Serenade to a Great Fairy - Woodland Stable
  • The All-Clucking Cucco - South Akkala Stable
  • The Missing Farm Tools - Wetland Stable
  • Princess Zelda Kidnapped - Dueling Peaks Stable
  • An Eerie Voice - Highland Stable
  • The Blocked Well - Gerudo Canyon Stable

